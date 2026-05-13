Sayed Sayeedur Rahman, founder of TechLookBD and recognized as a top SEO specialist in Bangladesh , has announced his recognition through the Innovation in Business MarTech Awards 2024, where TechLookBD was named “Most Pioneering SEO Strategy Company 2024.”

The recognition highlights Rahman’s work in search engine optimization, content-focused digital marketing, and long-term online visibility strategies. His approach focuses on research-driven SEO systems, ethical optimization methods, and sustainable growth frameworks rather than short-term ranking tactics.

“This recognition reflects the importance of combining technical SEO with practical business strategy,” said Sayed Sayeedur Rahman, Founder of TechLookBD. “The focus has always been on building structured systems that support long-term digital visibility and measurable growth.”

Rahman founded TechLookBD in 2015 and has since worked with startups, publishers, eCommerce businesses, SaaS companies, and educational platforms. His areas of expertise include technical SEO, semantic optimization, content strategy, topical authority development, keyword research, competitor analysis, and data-supported digital marketing.

A graduate in Computer Science and Engineering, Rahman combines technical knowledge with digital marketing strategy to build scalable SEO campaigns and content systems. His work also includes SEO education and training initiatives covering keyword research, content writing, technical optimization, and search visibility improvement.

In addition to the MarTech recognition, Rahman and TechLookBD were recently featured by WriterZen, an SEO and content research platform, reflecting additional industry acknowledgment of his work in digital publishing and search optimization.

According to Rahman, future plans include continued investment in AI-assisted optimization workflows, semantic SEO methodologies, and strategic digital branding solutions for local and international clients.

About Sayed Sayeedur Rahman

Sayed Sayeedur Rahman is a Bangladeshi SEO specialist, digital entrepreneur, content strategist, and founder of TechLookBD. He works with businesses to improve online visibility through technical SEO, content marketing, semantic optimization, and long-term digital growth strategies.

For more information, visit: https://techlookbd.com/