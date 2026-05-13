Amazon Launches 30-Minute Delivery Service Across Major US Cities

Amazon has launched a new 30-minute delivery service called “Amazon Now” in dozens of US cities as the company expands its push into ultra-fast local deliveries.

The service allows customers to order from thousands of products, including groceries, household supplies, electronics, healthcare products, and other locally stocked items.

At launch, Amazon Now is broadly available in Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Philadelphia, and Seattle, while additional expansion is underway in Austin, Denver, Houston, Minneapolis, Orlando, Oklahoma City, and Phoenix.

Amazon said it plans to extend the service to tens of millions of customers across additional US markets before the end of the year.

Products eligible for the service will display “30-minute delivery” labels within the Amazon app and website.

The rollout follows pilot testing conducted in Seattle and Philadelphia beginning in December.

The new offering places Amazon into more direct competition with rapid-delivery platforms including DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Instacart.

Prime Members Receive Lower Delivery Fees

Amazon said the service uses a fixed pricing structure designed to remain cheaper for Prime subscribers than many competing delivery services.

Prime members pay a $3.99 delivery fee per order, while non-Prime customers are charged $13.99.

Orders under $15 carry an additional small-order fee of $1.99 for Prime members and $3.99 for non-members.

The company positioned the pricing as simpler than competing services that often combine delivery fees, service fees, tips, and item markups.

Smaller Fulfillment Hubs Power Faster Deliveries

To support the shorter delivery windows, Amazon is relying on smaller fulfillment facilities located closer to residential areas instead of its larger regional warehouses.

These local hubs stock a narrower range of products and reduce transportation distances, helping accelerate delivery times.

At launch, Amazon Now supports products including fresh produce, dairy items, bakery goods, baby supplies, pet products, personal care products, electronics, and alcohol where legally permitted.

Amazon said most participating regions will offer the service 24 hours a day.

Udit Madan said the service is designed for situations where customers want immediate delivery convenience.

“With thousands of items available for ultra-fast delivery, you can get everything from groceries for dinner, to AirPods before a flight, to household essentials like laundry detergent or toothpaste delivered right to your door,” Madan said.

Amazon Continues Expanding Fast Delivery Operations

Amazon Now joins the company’s broader delivery network, which already includes one-hour, three-hour, same-day, and next-day shipping options.

As of March, Amazon said one-hour and three-hour delivery services covered more than 90,000 products.

The company is also testing sub-60-minute drone deliveries through Amazon Prime Air in eight US locations.

According to Amazon, Prime members globally received more than 13 billion items through same-day or next-day delivery services during 2025.

The United States accounted for 8 billion of those deliveries, representing a 30% increase year over year.

Featured image credits: Pexels

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