Pro Audio Speakers for Car Sound Systems Just Got an Upgrade: Inside DS18’s Game-Changing PROJECT360 Series

Every car audio fan knows the sinking feeling: the music’s perfect and the crowd’s vibing, then a speaker taps out. Traditionally, that’s the end of the night, or maybe the whole weekend. After all, recone kits, adhesives, cure times, and careful alignment aren’t exactly parking-lot friendly.

But for the first time ever, a groundbreaking innovation turns blown-speaker panic into a simple pit stop. DS18’s new PROJECT360 Series requires only minutes to replace instead of 24 hours, and with no glue or specialized tools needed.

“We built PROJECT360 so anyone can get back to the music in minutes,” says Rob Ferro, Field Marketing Manager at DS18 . “If you can twist and click, you can recone.”

DS18’s patent-pending rotating recone design vs. the traditional recone process for pro audio speakers

Traditional reconing is an art. Even slight misalignment means compromised performance.

The conventional process involves removing the damaged cone and voice coil, cleaning out the gap, lining everything up with shims, applying adhesive, and waiting overnight for it to cure. Even for experienced installers, it’s a multi-hour process with plenty of room for error.

PROJECT360 introduces a rotating recone design that makes all the moving parts modular. Simply rotate, detach the old assembly, and rotate the new one into place. Alignment is built into the design, which means the voice coil always centers correctly as it locks in.

A rotating recone design for car audio systems guarantees ease of use for anyone

“Not everyone has a bench full of tools or the time to learn traditional reconing,” Ferro says. “We built PROJECT360 for everyday music listeners and hobbyists.”

The rotating recone assembly enables anyone to confidently refresh a damaged audio driver in their own garage or even in a parking lot by guiding them into the correct position with a secure locking interface that holds under real-world abuse. There’s no precision shimming, and no stress about whether it’s set right.

For example, if an audio enthusiast is dialing in gains and hears a telltale rasp on the Friday night check before a show, the old way would have them clearing the bench for a long, sticky recone. PROJECT360 offers a quick swap and a good night’s sleep that secures the Saturday meet.

If a driver taps out on the demo line while the meter is running, a competitor doesn’t need to bow out. They just rotate in a fresh recone and keep the demos thumping.

And if the daily driver who built their perfect setup has too much fun and damages a speaker, they don’t need to hire a professional to swap out the damaged cone or invest in a full replacement. Instead, they can DIY the repair at a lower cost by ordering a recone from DS18 and fixing the speaker themselves in no time.

As Ferro puts it, “We wanted a solution that keeps enthusiasts in control. Think of it like a pit stop for your audio. You can fix a system between errands or in the staging lane at a show. It’s reconing built for people with real lives.”

The benefits of replaceable speaker cone car audio for everyday drivers and hobbyists

The PROJECT360 Series opens the door to a new kind of system ownership where maintenance is part of the fun.

Affordability is one of the biggest advantages of the new system. Instead of replacing an entire driver, car owners can refresh only what’s worn, which keeps the system sounding brand-new without wrecking a budget. Plus, as DS18 releases updated recone assemblies, audio enthusiasts can refresh performance without replacing the whole speaker.

In addition to money, car owners also save time. Daily drivers don’t have to lose their tunes for days after a blowout. A quick swap keeps commutes and road trips sounding exactly how they want.

Another advantage is the decreased learning curve, allowing new hobbyists to dive in without fear and get factory-aligned consistency every time. By reducing the intimidation factor of pro-level gear, DS18 makes high-output sound more accessible than ever.

The new possibilities in modular car audio speaker systems, thanks to DS18’s all-new PROJECT360 Series

PROJECT360 isn’t arriving in a vacuum. DS18 has been building momentum with a full ecosystem of audio solutions.

Audio enthusiasts can find everything from PRO-X mid-range loudspeakers and PRO-ZT coaxials with water-resistant cones to NXL marine speakers and towers with RGB lighting. The brand’s catalog spans powerful SXE Class D multi-channel amplifiers, bullet tweeters that cut through the mix, shallow-mount subs for tight installs, head units like the 6.9-inch touchscreen double-DIN, and the wiring and Bluetooth accessories to tie it all together.

That breadth is exactly why a serviceable, fast-swap recone is so important. Enthusiasts can now push their builds harder with the confidence that a fix won’t sideline them for a day.

DS18 is one of car audio’s fastest-growing innovators because it listens to real users. It meets daily drivers and competitors where they are with the solutions they need.

At the end of the day, car audio is about an important connection to music that touches identity and expression, craft and community. “DS18’s PROJECT360 Series respects your time and your passion,” Ferro concludes. “We give hobbyists room to experiment and let competitors recover fast when it counts. It’s the upgrade we’ve all been waiting for.