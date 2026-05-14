Ex-Barristers’ Clerk Builds £1.3m Cleaning Business With National Tesla Contract and Launches Service Company Creator Business Mentorship

Nathan Ellingham, an ex-barristers’ clerk, has launched Service Company Creator, a business mentorship program based on his success in building a £1.3m cleaning business.

At just 16 years old, Nathan Ellingham left school and entered the legal world as a barristers’ clerk in London, a career he would remain in for the next 11 years.

Working long hours in the City while travelling daily from Essex, Nathan always knew he wanted more from life than a traditional career path. Deep down, he believed entrepreneurship was the answer, but like many aspiring business owners, he struggled for years trying to find the right opportunity.

Before finding success, Nathan explored countless online business models, including dropshipping, Amazon FBA, cryptocurrency and trading. While many promised freedom and financial success, none provided the long-term stability, scalability or fulfilment he was looking for.

“I was constantly searching for something that felt real,” Nathan explains. “I wanted a business that actually solved a problem, generated recurring revenue and could become a genuine asset. I spent years trying different things, but nothing truly clicked.”

Eventually, after becoming increasingly disconnected from his career in law, Nathan reached a turning point.

“I got to a stage where I genuinely didn’t want to get up and go to work anymore. I had two children at home in Essex, and I knew I wanted to create a different future for them. I wanted freedom, I wanted to build something meaningful, and I wanted to leave a legacy.”

That decision would completely change the direction of his life.

Rather than chasing another online trend, Nathan entered what many would consider one of the most overlooked industries in the UK economy – commercial cleaning and specialist services, including pest control, waste removal and rope access solutions.

Starting from scratch, he launched his first cleaning company with a focus on outsourcing fulfilment through independent contractors while building strong systems, sales processes and recurring commercial contracts.

Within just three years, the business scaled from £0 to more than £1.3 million in sales.

During that time, the company worked with major brands and organisations including TK Maxx, Schuh, Wimbledon Tennis Club, the London Mayor’s Office, Apple, Valentino and Ford.

Nathan believes the simplicity of the model was exactly what made it so powerful.

“People overlook service businesses because they’re not flashy,” he says. “But cleaning, maintenance and property services are industries that will always exist. Businesses and property owners will always need these services.”

Following the rapid growth of his first company, Nathan launched a second service business focused on external cleaning and maintenance.

Within only four months, the company secured a national contract with Tesla, a milestone Nathan describes as one of the biggest moments of his entrepreneurial journey.

Shortly after landing the Tesla contract, Nathan exited the business in a deal worth £100,000.

However, despite the financial success, Nathan says the journey behind the scenes was far from easy because he didn’t have the support and guidance he gives clients today.

Throughout the process of building businesses, Nathan experienced significant personal challenges, including the breakdown of his marriage and the emotional fallout thereafter.

“There were definitely moments where everything felt overwhelming,” he says. “The stress, the uncertainty, balancing fatherhood, business and personal life, it wasn’t always pretty. But I never quit. I always believed if I kept moving forward, eventually things would come together.”

That resilience would eventually become one of the core foundations behind his next venture – Service Company Creator.

After consulting and advising numerous cleaning and service-based businesses, Nathan noticed a recurring pattern. Many people wanted to start a business, but were overwhelmed by complicated online business models or lacked guidance on how to build something sustainable in the real world.

This led to the creation of The Service Company Creator, also known as the SCC.

The Service Company Creator mentorship focuses on helping people launch or scale physical service businesses across sectors such as cleaning, maintenance, gardening, exterior cleaning and specialist property services.

The concept is simple: build a service business around lead generation, systems and contractor fulfilment – essentially any service that can be applied to a property or its grounds.

Unlike traditional online courses, the SCC focuses heavily on implementation and hands-on support, a full business mentorship.

To date, the Service Company Creator has helped more than 300 students through mentorship, implementation coaching, live support calls and business infrastructure guidance.

Nathan says many of his students are ordinary people looking for an alternative to traditional employment or searching for a more realistic business model.

“A lot of people are exhausted chasing online trends and unrealistic expectations,” he explains. “What we teach is simple, scalable and real. These businesses solve actual problems for customers every single day.”

Through the SCC, Nathan and his team now mentor clients across the UK who are building businesses in sectors ranging from commercial cleaning and pressure washing to waste management and property maintenance.

The company’s mission is not just focused on revenue growth, but on helping people create freedom, flexibility and long-term assets they can eventually scale or even sell.

For Nathan, the journey from barristers’ clerk to entrepreneur has come full circle.

“What started as me desperately searching for a better life has now turned into helping other people build theirs. That’s probably the most rewarding part of everything.”

Today, Nathan Ellingham continues to grow the Service Company Creator while sharing his experiences openly online – including the highs, the failures, entrepreneurship and the reality behind building businesses from the ground up.

His story stands as a reminder that some of the biggest opportunities are often found in the industries most people ignore.

For more information about Service Company Creator (SCC), visit Service Company Creator .

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