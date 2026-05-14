Routespunkt Hiking Grid Diary releases a new Map View with Category Search and Quick Search POIs

Routespunkt Hiking Grid Diary, an app designed for people who love being outdoors, is pleased to announce the introduction of Category Search POIs in a new Map View . This addition will improve the experience for Users and allow them to search and find places of interest when using Apple iOS 26 and beyond.

A company spokesperson said the following: “These updates will bring a host of improvements to the Routespunkt Hiking Grid Diary app, allowing users more flexibility and enabling them to conduct thorough searches. Combined with updated map controls, the interface has been designed to be as simple and intuitive as possible, allowing more people to find gorgeous hikes out in the wilderness.”

As an example, app version 12.3.0 lets users search for points of interest (POI) using search terms directly, a combination of search terms and the search category, or search category alone. The app developer says this improves map search ability and enables outdoor enthusiasts to get more from their limited leisure time. Quick search keyword toolbars come with ready options for widely used search terms when needed.

Additional map controls include:

Map scale view, which appears when a user zooms in or out

A user location button that’s always present and shows a user where they are

A map pitch toggle button that appears when users tilt the map

A map compass button that appears when the map is rotated, allowing users to maintain sight of true north even when reading the map in different orientations

To access the category search bar, users must click the plus button in map view’s default state. Clicking this also brings up the quick search toolbars that have invoker buttons for faster search.

To aid in usability, the map shows two circles around the user’s location, with radii 2,000m and 5,000m respectively. These give enthusiasts an idea of how close they are to specific places nearby. Additional information about these places, including estimated time of arrival, is just a tap away.

For more information about Routespunkt Hiking Grid Diary, use the contact details below: