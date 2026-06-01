“Go Healthy with Taiwan 2026” Global Proposal Campaign Launched Inviting the World to Co-create a New Paradigm for Healthier Futures

To accelerate the global expansion of Taiwan’s health and wellness industries and deepen international collaboration, the International Trade Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs, TITA, has once again commissioned the Taiwan External Trade Development Council, TAITRA, to organize the “Go Healthy with Taiwan 2026” Global Proposal Campaign. Under this year’s theme, “Designing Healthier Futures Together,” the initiative invites government agencies, legal entities, enterprises, and institutions worldwide to submit innovative application proposals that integrate Taiwan’s strengths in smart healthcare, sports technology, and high-end bicycles to create health solutions that can be implemented internationally and co-create a new Paradigm for healthier futures.

The launch press conference for this year’s campaign was held on May 27. During the event, the Director General of TITA, William Liu, stated that “Healthy Taiwan” is one of the government’s key policy visions. To continue promoting Taiwan’s image as a healthy, innovative, and dynamic industrial powerhouse on the global stage, the “Go Healthy with Taiwan” Global Proposal Campaign has been launched once again. Through a comprehensively upgraded campaign, the initiative aims to generate demonstrative and multiplier effects, positioning Taiwan as the preferred global partner for health solutions. In addition, at the Taiwan Expo in Poland this June, organized by TITA, the top three winning teams from the 2025 campaign will be invited to share their collaboration experiences.

President & CEO of TAITRA, Simon Wang, noted that this year’s campaign will be paired with a series of international trade shows and business-opportunity events to systematically bring Taiwan’s innovative strengths in cycling, sports technology, and smart healthcare to the world stage. The initiative will help Taiwanese enterprises build deeper connections with global buyers, investors, and startup teams, while creating tangible international orders and long-term partnerships.

The event was attended by nearly 100 distinguished guests, including representatives from the Taiwan Bicycle Association, Taiwan Sporting Goods Manufacturers Association, the Taiwan Medical and Biotech Industry Association, and Taipei Veterans General Hospital, as well as enterprises and foreign envoys stationed in Taiwan.

Looking back at the inaugural 2025 campaign, “Go Healthy with Taiwan” achieved outstanding results, attracting 638 proposals from 55 countries. Building on this experience, the 2026 campaign will further expand its scale to attract more than 800 proposals from five continents, demonstrating the strong international collaboration and the potential of Taiwan’s health and wellness industries.

The launch press conference also featured a specially curated “Health AI Hub” product experience zone, spotlighting three key sectors: “Cycling,” “Fitness & Sports Technology,” and “Smart Healthcare”. The zone brought together Taiwanese companies, including Acer Gadge, Tokuyo, Makalot, Newtown, Gee Hoo, Ideas Lab, AKIMIA, and Vast , showcasing forward-looking applications in the global health and wellness industry, ranging from low-carbon mobility and smart sports to precision healthcare and healthy aging management. The exhibits collectively highlighted Taiwan’s strengths in integrating technological innovation with sustainability, offering a glimpse into the next generation of healthy living.

The “Go Healthy with Taiwan 2026” Global Proposal Campaign is now open for applications until August 5. The top three winning teams will each be awarded US$30,000, taking action to contribute to global health and well-being. Through this platform, Taiwan aims to strengthen the international presence of its health and wellness industries and play a pivotal role in advancing health innovation on the global stage.

For more information, please visit the official website: https://gohealthy.taiwanexcellence.org/

For more information on participating companies, please visit the corporate websites of:

Acer Gadget, Tokuyo, Makalot, Newtown, Gee Hoo, Ideas Lab, AKIMIA, and Vast.

Contact Person:

Brian Lee

Executive Director of Strategic Marketing Department, TAITRA

02-2725-5200#1300