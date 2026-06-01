TSC Infinity Expands Cross-Device Telegram Trade Automation to iOS, Android, Mac, Windows, and Linux — No VPS Required

Telegram Signal Copier (TSC), the world’s most widely used Telegram trade automation software, introduces the full cross-device expansion of TSC Infinity —its fully cloud-hosted signal copier, now accessible across iOS, Android, Mac, Windows, Linux, and any web browser without requiring a Virtual Private Server (VPS), local installation, or an open trading terminal. The expansion delivers complete trade automation continuity across every device a trader owns, for the first time in the industry’s history.

Until now, signal automation has been a single-device proposition. A trader using a desktop signal copier was bound to their Windows machine or VPS; if that machine went offline, so did their trades. TSC Infinity removes that constraint entirely by moving the entire execution layer to TSC’s cloud infrastructure — meaning trade copying continues without interruption regardless of whether a user’s phone is off, their laptop is closed, their home internet drops, or they switch from one device to another mid-session.

One Platform. Every Device. Zero Downtime.

TSC Infinity is accessible through a web browser on any operating system, as well as through dedicated native apps on iOS and Android. Because the underlying automation runs on TSC’s cloud servers rather than on the user’s local hardware, switching between devices has no impact on trade execution.

A trader can configure a channel on their Mac in the morning, monitor live trades from their iPhone during lunch, and review their signal history from a Windows desktop in the evening — all within the same unified dashboard, with a single account.

Cross-device capabilities delivered by TSC Infinity include:

Native iOS and Android mobile apps with full copier functionality — not a paired companion screen, but the complete platform

with full copier functionality — not a paired companion screen, but the complete platform Browser-based dashboard accessible on Mac, Windows, Linux, and any modern device with an internet connection

Instant push notifications delivered to the trader’s lock screen on trade execution: pair, direction, channel, lot size, and execution time

Real-time channel management, lot size adjustment, broker switching, and risk configuration from any connected device

Signal History Dashboard with full per-channel, per-date filtering available from every device, preserving a permanent cloud-stored audit trail

Why Cross-Device Continuity Is Now a Trading Requirement

The retail trading demographic has changed. According to BestBrokers, approximately 75% of retail trades globally are now placed via smartphone applications. Yet the signal automation infrastructure most retail traders rely on remains built exclusively for desktop environments. This Windows-only execution model breaks the moment a trader steps away from their primary machine.

TSC Infinity’s cross-device design addresses a specific category of trade loss that has no solution in the desktop-copier model: the missed signal caused not by a signal provider’s error, but by the user’s infrastructure going offline. Power outages, ISP interruptions, Windows update reboots, and VPS downtime all produce the same outcome — a signal is sent, nothing is on to receive it, and the trade never executes.

Because TSC Infinity operates on TSC’s own cloud servers with automatic scaling, continuous backup, and rolling updates managed at the infrastructure level, there is no single point of failure in the execution chain. Trades execute whether the user has any device switched on or not.

Execution Architecture: How TSC Infinity Stays On Across Devices

Unlike traditional copiers, where execution depends on a locally running process, TSC Infinity’s trade pipeline runs exclusively on TSC’s cloud servers. When a signal provider posts to a Telegram channel, TSC Infinity’s cloud infrastructure reads it via ParseX AI — TSC’s proprietary signal parsing engine — and executes the corresponding trade on the connected broker account in under 15 milliseconds.

No device needs to be powered on. No app needs to remain open. The mobile application is purely a control and monitoring interface; removing it from the execution chain means device state has no bearing on trade outcomes.

ParseX AI handles the full range of signal formats without manual keyword configuration: structured text in any language, conversational messages, image-based signal screenshots posted to Telegram, and signals containing emojis or non-standard formatting. The system supports over 150 languages, making it the only copier architecture that removes both the device dependency and the language barrier simultaneously.

Designed for Traders Who Cannot Be Chained to a Desktop

TSC Infinity’s cross-device architecture specifically addresses the needs of trader profiles that desktop copiers have always underserved:

Full-time professionals and 9-to-5 workers who cannot monitor a desktop during trading hours

Mac users who have historically been excluded from the Windows-only desktop copier ecosystem

Frequent travelers and traders across multiple time zones who need execution continuity without a fixed physical machine

Multi-account managers who need a scalable dashboard accessible from any location

Prop firm challenge participants who require compliant, always-on execution with drawdown protection, regardless of device

Beginners who want to start signal automation without managing VPS infrastructure or installing desktop software

“Every device a trader carries should be a complete trading terminal. Not a monitoring screen. Not a simplified companion app. The complete platform. TSC Infinity is built on that principle — one cloud-hosted system, accessible from everywhere, executing on behalf of the trader whether they’re watching or not.”

— TSC Product Team, Telegram Signal Copier

Availability

TSC Infinity is available now via the browser-based dashboard at Telegram Signal Copier’s official website , with native apps downloadable from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. A 5-day free trial is available on all plans. Free first-time setup assistance is provided by TSC’s support team, which is available 24/7.

About Telegram Signal Copier (TSC)

Telegram Signal Copier (TSC) is a trade automation platform serving more than 90,000 traders across 100+ countries since 2019. The TSC product suite includes TSC Infinity (cloud-native, cross-device), TSC Classic (Windows desktop/VPS), and TSC Equity Protector (drawdown and prop firm compliance). TSC connects Telegram signal channels to MT4, MT5, cTrader, DXTrade, and TradeLocker, automating the complete trade lifecycle without manual intervention.