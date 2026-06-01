My Croatian Charter Highlights Why High-End Clients Are Choosing Croatia’s Luxury Motorsailers Over Motor Yachts in 2026

My Croatian Charter, operated by DMA Yachting, has expanded its guidance around Croatia luxury motorsailers as more high-end clients weigh them directly against motor yachts when planning yacht charters in Croatia for 2026.

The company says the shift is easy to understand once clients step onboard the right yachts. Croatia’s best motorsailers are no longer being booked only for their traditional charm. They are being chosen because they now compete on the things high-end clients care about most: outdoor living space, polished interiors, strong crews, relaxed Adriatic cruising, and a level of value that can be difficult to match on a similarly priced motor yacht.

On its updated Luxury Gulet (Motorsailer) vs Motor Yacht in Croatia guide, My Croatian Charter explains that the decision often comes down to the kind of week a client wants. A motor yacht may still make more sense when speed is the priority, but Croatia’s luxury motorsailers often win when the brief is about space, atmosphere, easy island cruising, and getting more yacht for the money.

The company says that is especially true in the Adriatic, where the distances are short enough that clients do not need to chase speed all day to have a strong itinerary. Instead, they can prioritize the experience of the yacht itself. Many of Croatia’s best motorsailers have oversized sundecks, jacuzzis, large stern platforms, broad outdoor dining areas, and cabins that feel far more elevated than many first-time clients expect when they hear the word gulet.

On its guide to the top 10 luxury motorsailers in Croatia , My Croatian Charter points to yachts such as Lady Gita, Scorpios, Reposado, and Mar Allure as clear examples of how far the category has come. Lady Gita stands out not just for her looks and amenities, but for her remarkable repeat business, which the company says says a lot more than brochure language ever could. Scorpios and Reposado reflect the strong reputation of the Tramontana yard, with bold design, serious toy setups, and a more modern superyacht feel. Mar Allure remains one of the clearest value plays in the category, pairing a standout sundeck with the kind of crew and condition that brokers repeatedly come back to.

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“Clients often come in assuming the motor yacht will automatically be the more luxurious option, but that is not always true in Croatia,” said Chris de Kock, Yacht Charter Broker at DMA Yachting. “The best motorsailers here are purpose-built for this coast. They give you huge deck space, a very comfortable cruising rhythm, and in many cases a warmer, more personal service culture. When you are looking at the right yachts, they can absolutely outperform a motor yacht for the kind of charter most people actually want to do in the Adriatic.”

My Croatian Charter says the crew side matters more than many clients realize. In earlier broker observations, the company noted that many of Croatia’s standout motorsailers are family-run or captain-led in a way that shows up in how the yachts are maintained and how the onboard experience is delivered. That kind of pride of ownership can make a big difference on a one-week charter, especially for clients who care as much about service, atmosphere, and ease as they do about specifications on paper.

The company also says motorsailers sit in a particularly strong position in Croatia because the destination itself rewards their strengths. Routes around Split, Hvar, Vis, Korcula, and the wider Dalmatian coast do not demand constant high-speed passages. Instead, they reward yachts that make daytime cruising, long lunches, swim stops, and evenings at anchor feel generous and unhurried. In that setting, a well-run motorsailer can be a stronger fit than a faster yacht with less outdoor space and a higher burn rate.

That is one reason My Croatian Charter has continued expanding its coverage of the category across pages such as Inside the 7 Most Luxurious Superyacht Charters in Croatia in 2026 and Split or Dubrovnik: Where to Start Your Croatia Yacht Charter? . The company says the goal is to help clients understand that in Croatia, choosing a motorsailer is no longer about going more traditional. In many cases, it is simply about choosing the yacht type that delivers the better week.

For My Croatian Charter, that is the real story behind the rise of Croatia’s luxury motorsailers. They are not a niche fallback to motor yachts. They are one of the Adriatic’s most distinctive high-end products, and for the right client, they can be the smarter luxury choice.

About My Croatian Charter

My Croatian Charter is a DMA Yachting-operated luxury yacht charter brand focused on high-end crewed yacht charters in Croatia. The brand combines first-hand broker insight, curated yacht selection, and practical itinerary planning for clients booking catamarans, motor yachts, motorsailers, and superyachts along the Adriatic coast.