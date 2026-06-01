Invicium Expands 3PL Capabilities with Prepak Acquisition, Boosting Fulfilment Capacity for Growing Australian Businesses

The acquisition positions Invicium to better serve growing businesses seeking to outsource logistics without compromising on speed, accuracy, or scalability.

The Challenge Facing Australian Businesses

As Australian businesses scale — particularly in eCommerce, retail, and wholesale in-house logistics becomes a bottleneck. Rising warehousing costs, order fulfilment delays, and inventory management complexity are forcing growing companies to rethink how they handle operations.

According to industry data, logistics costs now represent up to 12% of revenue for mid-market Australian businesses, with many reporting that fulfillment errors and delivery delays are directly impacting customer satisfaction and repeat purchase rates.

“Businesses shouldn’t have to choose between growth and operational efficiency,” said Invicium. “The acquisition of Prepak allows us to offer the warehouse space, systems, and team capacity that scaling businesses need — without them having to build it themselves.”

What the Acquisition Means for Clients

The integration of Prepak into Invicium’s operations delivers immediate benefits:

Increased Warehousing Capacity — A larger physical footprint enables Invicium to onboard more clients, store higher inventory volumes, and support businesses through seasonal peaks and growth phases.

— A larger physical footprint enables Invicium to onboard more clients, store higher inventory volumes, and support businesses through seasonal peaks and growth phases. Faster, More Accurate Fulfilment — Prepak’s established workflows, experienced operational staff, and proven processes enhance Invicium’s pick-and-pack speed and accuracy.

— Prepak’s established workflows, experienced operational staff, and proven processes enhance Invicium’s pick-and-pack speed and accuracy. Stronger Distribution Network — Combined operations provide a broader freight network, more consistent delivery performance, and the ability to manage significantly higher order volumes across Australia and internationally.

— Combined operations provide a broader freight network, more consistent delivery performance, and the ability to manage significantly higher order volumes across Australia and internationally. True Scalability — The expanded infrastructure enables Invicium to support multi-location brands, national distribution requirements, and rapid order surges associated with eCommerce growth.

A Strategic Growth Lever, Not Just a Cost Centre

The 3PL model is shifting. What was once viewed as a way to cut costs is now a strategic lever for growth. Businesses that outsource logistics to a capable 3PL partner free up capital, reduce operational risk, and can scale faster than competitors who manage fulfillment in-house.

Invicium’s expanded capabilities are designed to meet this demand — providing end-to-end fulfilment that includes:

Secure, scalable warehousing across Melbourne

across Melbourne Pick and pack fulfilment with quality-controlled processes

with quality-controlled processes Inventory management systems with real-time visibility

with real-time visibility Freight coordination across Australia and globally

Who Benefits Most

The expanded Invicium operation is particularly suited to:

eCommerce brands scaling past the point where in-house fulfilment is sustainable

scaling past the point where in-house fulfilment is sustainable Wholesale and retail businesses managing high SKU counts and multi-channel distribution

managing high SKU counts and multi-channel distribution Growing companies that need logistics infrastructure without the capital investment of building their own

About Invicium

Invicium is a Melbourne-based 3PL provider offering warehousing, fulfilment, inventory management, and freight coordination services. With the acquisition of Prepak, Invicium has expanded its capacity and capabilities to support Australian businesses at every stage of growth.

For more information, visit invicium.com.au .