Davis Designs Announces Third Consecutive Best of SLC Award Win for Web Development

Davis Designs Earns Third Consecutive Best of SLC Recognition

Davis Designs, a Utah based web design and marketing firm, has announced that it has been awarded first place in the Best of SLC Awards for web development for the third consecutive year. The recognition highlights the company’s continued growth and its ongoing commitment to delivering highly customized digital solutions for businesses throughout Utah and beyond.

The Best of SLC Awards recognize businesses across multiple industries based on public voting, customer satisfaction, and community impact. By securing the top position for a third year in a row, Davis Designs has further established its reputation as one of the region’s leading web development and marketing agencies.

Founded by Annie Davis, Founder and CEO of Davis Designs, the company has spent the past seven years building a client centered approach focused on personalized service, strategic collaboration, and custom built digital experiences. Unlike many agencies that rely on standardized templates and fixed marketing packages, Davis Designs develops individualized strategies tailored specifically to each client’s goals, audience, and brand identity.

The company stated that the award reflects not only technical expertise in web development, but also the strength of the long term relationships it has built with its clients and the broader entrepreneurial community.

A Personalized Approach to Web Development and Marketing

Davis Designs attributes much of its growth and client retention to its emphasis on understanding each client’s business on a deeper operational and strategic level before beginning development work.

According to the company, every project begins with an in-depth discovery process that allows the team to understand a client’s vision, business objectives, internal operations, and long term growth plans. This process helps shape marketing strategies and website designs that reflect the individuality of each business rather than relying on generic industry templates.

“I believe one of the keys to our successful track record with our clients is the time we spend getting to know their vision, their brand, and the inner workings of their business before diving in and creating a marketing strategy or designing their website,” said Annie Davis. “Every business is unique, so we make sure our approach is as well.”

The company noted that this philosophy has contributed significantly to its referral driven growth model. More than 90 percent of the firm’s business reportedly comes through client referrals and word of mouth recommendations, reflecting the importance Davis Designs places on communication, transparency, and long term partnership building.

A Team Focused on Collaboration and Long Term Client Relationships

Davis Designs also highlighted the contributions of its internal leadership team, including Senior Project Manager Breann Webb, whose role centers on client communication, project coordination, and strategic implementation.

The company believes that maintaining close communication throughout every stage of a project allows clients to remain actively involved in the development process while ensuring alignment between strategy, branding, and technical execution.

According to Davis Designs, many businesses seeking web development services are often frustrated by transactional agency relationships that prioritize speed and volume over collaboration and long term results. By intentionally maintaining a more selective client roster, the company aims to provide each business with individualized attention and direct access to its leadership team.

The agency stated that this structure allows for greater adaptability, improved communication, and more meaningful strategic planning throughout the lifecycle of each project.

Davis Designs also noted that its custom development process extends beyond website creation and includes broader support in branding, digital marketing, and long term online growth strategy.

Recognition Reflects Continued Demand for Custom Digital Solutions

The third consecutive Best of SLC award comes during a period where businesses increasingly seek personalized digital experiences and stronger online differentiation. As competition within digital marketing and web development continues to expand, Davis Designs believes many companies are moving away from one size fits all service models in favor of agencies capable of delivering more customized solutions.

The company stated that clients today expect websites and marketing strategies to reflect the unique identity and operational needs of their businesses. Davis Designs believes this demand has contributed to increased interest in highly collaborative agency relationships focused on long term growth rather than short term deliverables.

Over the past several years, the firm has continued refining its internal systems and expanding its creative and strategic capabilities while preserving the personalized experience that initially defined the company’s growth.

According to Davis Designs, maintaining a relationship driven structure remains a central part of its long term vision as the agency continues serving entrepreneurs and growing businesses across multiple industries.

The company’s official Best of SLC listing can be viewed here.

Continuing a Community Focused Growth Strategy

Davis Designs stated that receiving recognition from the local business community for a third consecutive year reinforces the company’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurs through thoughtful design, strategic marketing, and transparent communication.

The agency believes that successful digital marketing depends on more than aesthetics or technical functionality alone. Instead, the company emphasizes the importance of aligning branding, messaging, user experience, and long term business goals into a cohesive digital strategy.

As Davis Designs continues expanding its client portfolio and creative capabilities, the company stated that preserving strong relationships and maintaining individualized service will remain at the center of its operational philosophy.

Additional information about Davis Designs, its services, and award recognition can be found through the company’s website and social media platforms.

About Davis Designs

Davis Designs is a Utah based web design and marketing firm specializing in custom websites, branding, and digital marketing strategies tailored to the individual goals of each client. Founded by Annie Davis, the company has become recognized for its collaborative approach, transparent communication, and personalized service model. Davis Designs has been named first place winner for Best of SLC in web development for three consecutive years.

More information is available at Davis Designs official website and through the company’s Best of SLC listing at Davis Designs: Best of SLC Award . Additional updates can be found on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and TikTok . Media inquiries can be directed to info@daviscreate.com