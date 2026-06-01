Mount Lawley’s Dentique Dental Spa Offers Invisalign Outcome Simulator Pro

Dentique Dental Spa, an established and well-respected cosmetic dental practice serving the Mount Lawley area, is proud to announce the availability of the Invisalign Outcome Simulator Pro — an advanced digital technology that allows patients to preview a simulation of their potential smile alignment outcomes before committing to Invisalign clear aligner treatment. Under the direction of founder and lead cosmetic dentist Dr Camelia Furlan, the Mount Lawley practice continues to invest in innovations that put patient education and comfort at the heart of every consultation.

See Your Future Smile Before Treatment Begins

For many patients, the decision to begin Invisalign treatment has historically required a leap of faith — imagining an outcome based solely on descriptions or static before-and-after photos. The Invisalign® Outcome Simulator Pro fundamentally changes that experience. Using state-of-the-art intraoral scanning technology, the system captures a precise 3D model of the patient’s current teeth and then generates a dynamic digital simulation showing how the smile could potentially look after treatment with Invisalign clear aligners.

The process is non-invasive, fast, and deeply informative. During an Invisalign consultation at Dentique Dental Spa, a digital scan is completed using advanced iTero intraoral scanning technology. The Outcome Simulator Pro then analyses the positioning of the teeth and generates a visual comparison between the patient’s current smile and the projected simulation. This gives patients a clear, personalised picture of what Invisalign could potentially achieve for them — and empowers them to make confident, informed decisions about their treatment journey.

Dr Camelia Furlan, Founder and Lead Cosmetic Dentist, Dentique Dental Spa says, “At Dentique Dental Spa, we believe every patient deserves to feel truly informed and well-prepared about the journey ahead. The Invisalign® Outcome Simulator Pro is a valuable tool because it bridges the gap between expectation and reality. When a patient can actually see a simulation of their potential smile alignment before a single aligner is placed, the conversation becomes more collaborative and the goals become shared. This is exactly the kind of patient-centred innovation that drives everything we do here.”

A Cosmetic Dentist with a Difference

Dr Camelia Furlan brings extensive experience to cosmetic dentistry. A graduate of the University of Western Australia’s Bachelor of Dental Science programme, Dr Furlan began her career treating emergency and trauma cases, which sparked a deep interest in reconstructing both function and aesthetics. Over time, her passion evolved into a singular focus on smile makeovers, Invisalign clear aligners, and dento-facial aesthetic treatments — the full spectrum of cosmetic dentistry that addresses both dental aesthetics and function.

With over 25 years of experience, Dr Furlan has built Dentique Dental Spa into a well-established cosmetic dental practice in Mount Lawley. She is a recognised Invisalign Diamond Provider — a distinction awarded to only the highest-volume, most experienced Invisalign practitioners — reflecting the hundreds of successful Invisalign cases she has overseen. Beyond her clinical expertise, Dr Furlan is also a health educator, life coach, and author, driven by the belief that oral health and confidence are closely connected.

The practice itself has been thoughtfully designed to feel more like a spa than a clinic — a calm, welcoming space where even the most anxious patients feel at ease. Dentique Dental Spa offers a comprehensive suite of cosmetic dental services alongside Invisalign, including Digital Smile Design, Zoom® teeth whitening, porcelain veneers and crowns, dental implants, and anti-wrinkle facial treatments. This holistic approach to facial aesthetics and cosmetic dentistry is a hallmark of the Dentique difference.

Why Invisalign® Continues to Lead Modern Orthodontics

Invisalign remains the world’s leading clear aligner system, offering adults and teens a discreet, comfortable, and flexible alternative to traditional metal braces. The custom-crafted, removable aligners gradually shift teeth into alignment while fitting seamlessly into everyday life — no wires, no brackets, and no disruption to diet or oral hygiene routines. With the Invisalign® Outcome Simulator Pro now available at Dentique Dental Spa, patients in Mount Lawley and across Perth have access to an even richer experience: one that combines world-class aligner technology with the power of digital smile visualisation.

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Free Invisalign Consultation Now Available

Dentique Dental Spa is currently offering a complimentary Invisalign consultation for new patients, which includes a free smile assessment and a free digital bite analysis. Terms and conditions apply — please visit www.dentiquedentalspa.com.au for full details. Patients can discuss how this technology works and explore whether Invisalign is the right choice for their smile goals — all without obligation.

To schedule a consultation with Dr Furlan or to learn more about the Invisalign® Outcome Simulator Pro, visit Dentique Dental Spa.

*Results may vary from person to person. Any surgical or invasive procedure carries risk. Before proceeding, you should seek a second opinion from an appropriately qualified health practitioner.

About Dentique Dental Spa

Dentique Dental Spa is a leading cosmetic and general dental practice located at 6/145 Walcott Street, Mount Lawley, Western Australia. Led by Dr. Camelia Furlan, the practice specialises in smile makeovers, porcelain veneers, dental implants, Zoom whitening, Invisalign clear aligners, and Guided Biofilm Therapy, all delivered in a calming, spa-inspired environment.