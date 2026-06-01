Strava Restricts Website Access And Adds Developer Fees To Block AI Scraping

Strava is restricting access to its website data and introducing a flat $11.99 monthly fee for developers to stop unauthorized AI scraping and protect user information. The company will require authenticated users to view public profiles and fitness club listings, and it plans to retire some API endpoints while giving developers a 90-day grace period before those changes take effect.

Website Authentication And Security

Strava increased security around its site and now limits certain data to authenticated users only, requiring login to view public profiles and club listings that were previously visible without authentication. This move aims to block automated crawlers that ignore robots.txt and scrape content without permission.

New Developer Pricing And Geographic Variation

The free, tiered API access program is being replaced with a flat $11.99 monthly fee for all developers, though Strava noted the price may vary by geography. The company said its developer community grew from 185,000 members last year to 241,000 this year and that it plans to continue supporting them.

API Endpoint Retirements And Previous Rules

Strava plans to retire discrete API endpoints that let apps pull specific data like club details, and it had already tightened API rules in 2024 by banning AI training use and limiting third-party apps from displaying other users’ data. Those earlier changes drew backlash from developers who said their apps would be severely affected.

Model Context Protocol Adoption

Strava will add support for the Model Context Protocol, an emerging standard that lets AI assistants and apps access external data in a structured way, giving the company more control over what gets shared and how. This approach complements authentication requirements and endpoint retirements to improve data governance.

CEO Comments On Scraping And Performance

CEO Michael Martin said unchecked AI scraping is degrading site performance and impairing operations, and he noted Strava has refused data licensing overtures from leading AI labs. He singled out Perplexity for routing scraping through aggregator services to obscure its origin despite being turned away, consistent with past accusations of similar behavior.

Server Overload And Vibe-Coded Apps

Martin flagged server overload caused by poorly built vibe-coded apps with inefficient API call structures that generate disproportionate load on Strava’s systems. He compared the pattern to Meta’s argument when it banned third-party chatbots from WhatsApp last year over system overhead concerns.

IPO Timing And Developer Pricing Strategy

Strava confidentially filed for an IPO earlier this year, and the data protection move may signal data discipline to prospective investors. Unlike Reddit’s 2024 API crackdown that priced access by call volume and became unaffordable for many developers, Strava is betting a flat fee keeps the ecosystem intact while users feel they own their data and developers continue to flourish.

Featured image credits: P4Health

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