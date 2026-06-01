ReleasePad Adds Machine-Readable Changelog Output for AI Assistants

ReleasePad, a release-notes platform for SaaS teams, has launched a machine-readable Markdown output for every changelog hosted on its service. Each release now has a stable URL that returns plain Markdown, served alongside the existing public changelog page and the in-app widget that customers embed inside their own products.

The addition responds to a shift in how software users find information about the products they use. AI assistants now retrieve product documentation and changelogs in response to user questions about recent updates, API changes, or release history. The format those pages are served in determines whether the answer comes through intact. Pages built around JavaScript popups and rendered banners often return little useful content to an automated reader, even when the same page reads cleanly to a human visitor.

“Most product teams don’t realize their changelog already has a second audience,” said Felix Macx, founder of ReleasePad. “When one of your users asks AI assistants what changed in your API, an AI agent is reading your release notes on their behalf. We built ReleasePad so that read works.”

ReleasePad’s GitHub integration , an approved GitHub Marketplace app, drafts release notes directly from merged pull requests using Anthropic’s latest frontier model. Teams connect their repository once, and merged pull requests become release entries written for end users rather than left as raw commit messages. The Markdown output is available on all existing accounts as of this week, with no configuration required.

About ReleasePad

ReleasePad is a release-notes platform for SaaS teams. The product combines a hosted public changelog page, an in-app widget, GitHub integration with AI-powered release-note generation, engagement analytics, and Markdown output, so the same release note reaches users, search engines, and AI assistants from a single source.