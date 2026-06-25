San Juanito Announces Continued Growth as a Leading Wine Tourism Destination in Querétaro Following International Wine Recognition

San Juanito Highlights Its Transformation Into a Recognized Wine Tourism Destination

San Juanito, an award winning vineyard located in the highlands of Querétaro, has announced the continued expansion of its wine tourism experiences as the winery builds upon years of international recognition and growing visitor demand.

Located near Peña de Bernal and Tequisquiapan, San Juanito began as a private family retreat before evolving into one of the region’s recognized wine destinations. The vineyard’s development reflects the growing prominence of Querétaro as an important center for Mexican wine production and wine tourism.

What started as a personal project focused on family, hospitality, and winemaking has gradually become a destination attracting visitors interested in wine, gastronomy, sustainability, and the unique character of central Mexico’s wine country.

International Recognition Helped Shape a New Direction

San Juanito’s early development was influenced by the success of its wines in international competitions.

The winery earned recognition through awards at respected competitions including Bacchus in Spain, the San Francisco International Wine Competition, and Mundus Vini in Germany. These achievements helped bring attention to both the vineyard and the broader wine producing potential of Querétaro.

According to Antonio Treviño, winemaker at San Juanito, the early success of the wines played an important role in shaping the future of the property.

“When our first wines came back with international medals, my father received a call from the Secretary of Tourism congratulating us. He basically told us, ‘Whether you planned it or not, you’re going to have to open this place to the public.’ That was a funny turning point for us. San Juanito began as a family weekend retreat, but the wines created their own path.”

The growing interest generated by the wines encouraged the family to welcome visitors and expand the property’s hospitality offerings.

Contributing to the Growth of Querétaro Wine Country

Querétaro has emerged as one of Mexico’s most dynamic wine regions, benefiting from unique growing conditions that include high altitude vineyards, mineral rich soils, significant temperature variation, and a semi arid climate.

These environmental characteristics present challenges but also create opportunities for distinctive wine production.

Unlike many traditional wine regions governed by centuries of established rules and classifications, Querétaro offers winemakers the flexibility to experiment and develop styles that reflect local conditions.

San Juanito has embraced this approach through a portfolio that includes traditional method sparkling wines and blends that highlight the character of the region.

The winery believes this freedom has contributed to the growing international interest in Mexican wines and the development of a distinctive regional identity.

Expanding Wine Tourism Experiences

As visitor interest has grown, San Juanito has expanded its tourism offerings while maintaining the atmosphere that originally defined the property.

Guests can participate in guided vineyard tours, winery visits, wine tastings, food and wine experiences, private events, weddings, corporate gatherings, and overnight stays at La Casona, the estate’s hospitality accommodations.

The vineyard’s culinary program incorporates local ingredients and regional flavors, creating experiences that complement the wines and reflect the agricultural traditions of Querétaro.

This integrated approach to wine tourism has helped position the property as a destination for travelers seeking both educational and leisure experiences.

Sustainability Remains Part of the Long Term Vision

Beyond wine production and hospitality, San Juanito has also gained recognition for its environmental initiatives.

The vineyard became Mexico’s first carbon neutral winery, reflecting a commitment to sustainable practices and responsible land stewardship.

For the company, sustainability represents a continuation of the principles that have guided the project since its founding, including respect for the land, responsible resource management, and long term environmental responsibility.

As climate considerations become increasingly important within global agriculture, San Juanito continues to invest in practices designed to support both vineyard health and environmental sustainability.

Looking Toward the Future of Mexican Wine Tourism

As interest in Mexican wine continues to grow domestically and internationally, San Juanito remains focused on enhancing visitor experiences while preserving the authenticity that has defined the property from the beginning.

The winery believes that wine tourism is most successful when it reflects the character of the region, the people behind the project, and the unique story of the land itself.

By combining award winning wines, hospitality, gastronomy, and sustainable practices, San Juanito aims to contribute to the continued development of Querétaro as one of Mexico’s notable wine destinations.

About San Juanito

San Juanito is a vineyard, winery, and hospitality destination located in the Bernal Valley in Querétaro, Mexico, near Peña de Bernal and Tequisquiapan. Originally established as a family retreat, the property has grown into a recognized producer of award winning wines and a leading wine tourism destination. Visitors can learn more about the vineyard through the official San Juanito website , explore its international awards and recognitions , book guided tours and tasting experiences , discover the winery’s carbon neutral sustainability initiatives , browse upcoming events and private experiences , or reserve accommodations at La Casona . Additional information can be requested via email at ventas@sanjuanito.com.mx .