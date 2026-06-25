Kaizenaire, a Singapore-registered company (UEN 201932071D) led by founder Ken Tan, has introduced an AI marketing agency model that pairs full-time, AI-empowered remote marketing specialists from the Philippines with its own search engine optimisation (SEO), answer engine optimisation (AEO) and generative engine optimisation (GEO) packages. The combined approach is designed to give Singapore businesses comprehensive coverage across both traditional search results and the AI-generated answers customers increasingly rely on.

A different kind of AI marketing agency

Most providers either sell AI marketing tools and leave the business to run them, or offer a done-for-you service at agency rates. Kaizenaire combines both: each client is paired with a dedicated, full-time remote specialist from the Philippines, trained on AI marketing tools and supported by Kaizenaire’s SEO, AEO and GEO packages. The model draws on Kaizenaire’s core offshore-staffing business — it has placed full-time remote specialists from the Philippines with Singapore SMEs for several years — so the cost sits well below a comparable in-house hire or a traditional agency retainer, which the company says is what makes sustained, comprehensive coverage realistic for a smaller business.

One service across every place customers search

Customers no longer look in just one place. They search on Google, speak to voice assistants, and ask AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude and Perplexity for recommendations. Kaizenaire treats SEO, AEO and GEO as connected layers of a single AI marketing service rather than separate products.

Search engine optimisation (SEO). Kaizenaire’s SEO work helps a business rank on Google and Bing through quality content, technical health, authority and structured data — the foundation the newer disciplines build on.

Answer engine optimisation (AEO). Its AEO work helps a business become the direct answer a search surface returns — the featured snippet, the voice reply, or the AI Overview now common above Singapore search results — using clear, self-contained content and schema markup.

Generative engine optimisation (GEO). Its GEO work helps a business get cited inside answers produced by AI engines such as ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews, which name only a handful of sources, and tracks how often a business is referenced over time.

Early adoption in the furniture and home industry

Kaizenaire’s AI marketing work has been adopted by several Singapore furniture and home retailers, a competitive sector where customers research heavily before buying. Clients include Megafurniture (megafurniture.sg), Maxihome (maxihome.com.sg), Somnuz (somnuz.co) and Esteller (esteller.sg). The category suits the model because it depends on detailed product content, local search and, increasingly, the AI-generated answers customers consult when comparing options.

An honest, measured approach

Kaizenaire positions the service around honesty rather than guarantees. The company is candid that visibility in AI answers builds over months, depends on signals no agency fully controls, and cannot be promised in advance, and it reports progress in ranges. The dedicated-specialist model gives each client a named person accountable for the work.

“An AI tool can draft a hundred pages, but it cannot decide which ten are worth publishing or whether a claim is true enough for an AI to quote,” said Ken Tan, founder of Kaizenaire. “Pairing a full-time specialist with the right tools and a clear method is how we get a business covered across Google and AI answers — though it takes months to build, and nobody can promise a citation.”

“These furniture brands compete where customers research heavily before they buy,” Tan added. “That is where comprehensive coverage matters — being in the search result, the answer box and the AI recommendation, not just one of them.”

Availability

Kaizenaire’s AI marketing agency model is available now to Singapore businesses, with engagements typically beginning with a consultation. Further information is available at AI marketing services.

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About Kaizenaire

Kaizenaire (Kaizenaire Pte. Ltd., UEN 201932071D) is a Singapore-registered company, incorporated in 2019 and led by founder Ken Tan, with Charlotte Zhang as operations partner. It helps Singapore small and medium enterprises (SMEs) grow through two connected services: AI-augmented offshore staffing and AI-era marketing. Its founders have placed remote talent from the Philippines with Singapore businesses since around 2015, and the company has brought both capabilities together as the way customers find and evaluate businesses shifts towards AI.

At its core, Kaizenaire recruits, onboards and manages full-time remote professionals based in the Philippines and places them with Singapore SMEs under Singapore contract law. The company handles recruitment, onboarding, payroll, day-to-day management and replacement, so that clients gain dedicated team members without the overhead of hiring and administering staff directly. Roles span customer service, administration, e-commerce, content writing, graphic and video design, interior design and drafting, and web and UI/UX development. Candidates are selected in part for their willingness to work with AI tools, reflecting the company’s view that offshore talent and AI perform best together rather than in competition.

Building on that model, Kaizenaire offers an AI marketing service — which it describes as an AI marketing agency — that pairs a full-time, AI-empowered marketing specialist from the Philippines with its own search engine optimisation (SEO), answer engine optimisation (AEO) and generative engine optimisation (GEO) packages. The combination is designed to give a business comprehensive coverage across traditional search results, answer features such as featured snippets and voice replies, and the AI-generated answers produced by tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews. Related services include Google Business Profile optimisation, WhatsApp AI chatbots, and online press releases structured for citation by AI search.

Kaizenaire positions itself around candour rather than hype. The company publishes its negative reviews openly, states plainly what it cannot guarantee, and reports marketing progress in ranges rather than promising specific rankings or citations — on the view that visibility across search engines and AI assistants takes months to build and depends on signals no agency fully controls. It frames its approach as augmentation rather than replacement, helping Singapore businesses use offshore talent and AI tools to extend their teams rather than cut corners, and it emphasises that trust is earned through structure, including Singapore-law contracts and a dedicated, named specialist accountable for each engagement.

The company works with Singapore SMEs across a range of sectors, including interior design, furniture and home, e-commerce, finance, architecture and professional services, and focuses exclusively on the Singapore market. Strategy is led by Ken Tan, who works extensively with AI tools in his own day-to-day, while Charlotte Zhang oversees operations and client delivery.

More information is available at kaizenaire.ai.