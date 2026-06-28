Maryland Group LLC Announces the Successful Debut of Beauty is Art, the First International Curated Exhibition of Contemporary Beauty Art

Maryland Group LLC announced the successful debut of Beauty is Art, the world’s first international curated exhibition dedicated exclusively to contemporary beauty art. The inaugural exhibition, Edition I, opened on May 9, 2026, at All Art Studio in Tampa, Florida, bringing together international nail artists and makeup artists in a gallery setting designed to present beauty based creative work as fine art.

Created and curated by Maryia Vysotskaya, Founder and CEO of Maryland Group LLC, Beauty is Art was developed to address what organizers describe as a longstanding gap between the beauty industry and the public art world. The exhibition introduced a format that applies traditional gallery standards, curatorial review, artist selection, exhibition catalogs, and public presentation to artistic works created on living human surfaces.

Edition I featured eleven international artists working across Nail Art and Makeup Art disciplines. Their works were professionally photographed, printed, framed, and displayed with curator cards in a public gallery environment. Admission was free and open to the public.

Addressing a Longstanding Cultural Gap

Beauty professionals have historically been recognized primarily as service providers despite producing highly conceptual and technically sophisticated artistic work. While beauty artists regularly participate in competitions and share creative projects through social media platforms, opportunities for public exhibition within the framework of contemporary art institutions have remained limited.

Beauty is Art was established to create a dedicated exhibition platform where beauty based artistic expression can be viewed, interpreted, and discussed alongside other forms of contemporary visual art.

The exhibition’s curatorial framework recognizes the unique challenges associated with beauty based artistic practice. Unlike traditional artistic mediums, beauty artists create on surfaces that are constantly changing through movement, expression, temperature, and light. Organizers note that this complexity requires a combination of technical precision, conceptual development, and artistic interpretation.

Applying Fine Art Standards to Beauty Based Creative Work

Beauty is Art distinguishes itself through its adoption of exhibition formats commonly associated with museums, galleries, and contemporary art institutions.

Artists were selected through an international curatorial process and presented within a structured exhibition environment. Each work was accompanied by professional documentation and curator information, while a printed exhibition catalog provided context regarding participating artists and the broader objectives of the project.

In addition to the gallery presentation, Edition I introduced a formal awards program recognizing artistic contributions to the advancement of nail art and makeup art.

Organizers stated that the awards program was designed to support recognition of beauty artists within a broader cultural context rather than solely within industry specific competitions.

International Participation and Institutional Support

The inaugural edition brought together artists from multiple countries, creating a platform for international cultural exchange and artistic dialogue.

The American Nail Artist Association served as the exhibition’s official cultural partner, supporting the initiative’s mission of elevating public awareness of beauty related artistic disciplines.

The exhibition also generated recognition through independent media coverage and documentation efforts. Following the opening, Beauty is Art was featured in a four page editorial published by USA Art News.

Maryland Group LLC noted that these developments provide early evidence of public and professional interest in a dedicated exhibition platform focused on contemporary beauty art.

Artists Reflect on the Exhibition’s Impact

Participating artists described the exhibition as an opportunity to present their work within a new cultural framework.

Nail Artist Vira Bushta stated:

“Exhibitions like this help nail artists move beyond the technical side of working with clients and embrace their role as artists whose creations can be seen by thousands of people. They provide not only visual enjoyment, but also serve as a source of inspiration for others, revealing beauty as a genuine form of art.”

Nail Artist Halyna Kaliugina stated:

“It’s important for me to show that nail art can go beyond the beauty industry and be seen as a true creative discipline where technique, concept, and personal style come together. Through my work, I try to express mood, aesthetics, and storytelling, turning nail design into a form of artistic expression.”

Nail Artist Iryna Shemet commented:

“For me, participating in this exhibition became an opportunity to show that nail art is not only part of the beauty industry, but also a form of contemporary art. Even though I already have victories and award placements in various championships, taking part in this project became something truly special for me.”

Nail Artist Olena Fedorchenko commented:

“Each of my works is a blend of inspiration, inner state, and a love for beauty as art. I believe that even small details have the power to evoke emotions, inspire, and create a special connection between the work and the viewer.”

Nail Artist Olha Khlomova said:

“I am proud to contribute to the development of the nail industry by showing that nail art is not only a part of the beauty industry, but also a true form of art capable of expressing emotion, aesthetics, and creative vision.”

Nail Artist Liudmyla Keremet added:

“Projects like this play an important role in the development of the modern beauty and art industries by bringing together talented artists and nail professionals from different countries and creating a space for cultural and professional exchange.”

Organizers believe these perspectives reinforce the exhibition’s objective of creating greater visibility for beauty artists within public cultural spaces.

Building a New Category Within Contemporary Art

Maryland Group LLC views Beauty is Art as the beginning of a broader effort to establish contemporary beauty art as a recognized exhibition category.

By combining international participation, curatorial standards, public accessibility, and institutional partnerships, the project seeks to create ongoing opportunities for beauty artists to present their work beyond traditional industry environments.

The successful completion of Edition I represents an important milestone in that effort and establishes a foundation for future exhibitions dedicated to expanding public engagement with beauty based artistic practice.

Recognition and Industry Award

Maryland Group LLC received the Best Beauty Arts Advancement Initiative in Florida of 2026 award from Best of Best Review, recognizing its innovative work in redefining beauty artistry within contemporary art spaces. The award highlights the company’s leadership through Beauty is Art, which introduces a gallery-based framework for presenting beauty art as fine art. Evaluated for innovation, cultural impact, and artistic leadership, the recognition underscores Maryland Group LLC’s role in expanding visibility and opportunities for beauty artists within the broader art world.

About Maryland Group LLC

Maryland Group LLC is a Clearwater, Florida based talent support and professional development company. The company develops initiatives that create visibility and advancement opportunities for creative professionals across multiple disciplines. Maryland Group LLC is the creator and organizer of Beauty is Art. Additional information about the exhibition can be found at beauty-is-art.com, while information about Maryland Group LLC is available at marylandgroup.us.

Readers can learn more about the exhibition by visiting the website BEAUTY IS ART and following Beauty Is Art on Instagram . Additional information about Maryland Group LLC here .

Readers can also explore the USA Art News feature about the exhibition at:

Beauty is Art Opens in Tampa, Reframing Beauty Professionals as Gallery Artists | USA Art News . For inquiries, contact marylandgroupus@gmail.com.