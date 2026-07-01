Safety Training Seminars Expands to Dixon, CA with New CPR, BLS, ACLS, PALS, and First Aid Training Center

Safety Training Seminars, a trusted Emergency Training Center serving California since 1989, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest CPR certification training center at 241 W A St, Dixon, CA 95620. The new location will provide daily CPR classes and certification courses in BLS (Basic Life Support), ACLS (Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support), PALS (Pediatric Advanced Life Support), CPR, AED, and First Aidfor healthcare professionals and the general public.

The new Dixon training center makes it easier than ever for residents of Dixon, Vacaville, Davis, Fairfield, Winters, Rio Vista, and the surrounding Solano and Yolo County communities to receive high-quality CPR and emergency cardiovascular care training close to home. Courses are offered seven days a week with flexible scheduling, allowing students to earn their official CPR certification card on the same day they complete their training.

Safety Training Seminars serves a wide variety of students, including registered nurses, physicians, dentists, dental assistants, EMTs, paramedics, firefighters, nursing and medical students, teachers, childcare providers, fitness professionals, coaches, parents, and anyone who wants to be prepared to respond during a medical emergency.

“Our mission has always been to make lifesaving education convenient, affordable, and accessible to every community,” said Laura Seidel, owner of Safety Training Seminars. “We are excited to open our new Dixon location so that local healthcare professionals, educators, businesses, and families have easy access to CPR certification courses. Every additional person trained in CPR has the potential to save a life.”

Safety Training Seminars has built a reputation for providing outstanding customer service, competitive pricing, and convenient class schedules. With more than three decades of experience, the company continues to expand throughout California while maintaining the highest standards.

Students attending the Dixon location will receive hands-on instruction from experienced instructors using current AHA training guidelines and equipment. The center offers certification and renewal courses for individuals as well as onsite group training for schools, businesses, and childcare centers in Solano County.

About Safety Training Seminars

Safety Training Seminars is a woman-owned CPR and emergency training provider offering American Heart Association-certified BLS, ACLS, PALS, CPR, and First Aid courses across California and nationwide. Founded in 1989, the company provides flexible scheduling, same-day certification, and hands-on training designed for healthcare professionals, educators, businesses, and community members.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.