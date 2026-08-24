DOJ Probe Into Andreessen Horowitz Board Seats Raises Questions Across Venture Capital

A nearly year-long U.S. Department of Justice investigation into Andreessen Horowitz is drawing attention across the venture capital industry because it reportedly focuses on the firm holding board seats at companies that have become competitors. The scrutiny could have implications for other large VC firms that invest broadly across fast-changing technology markets.

Bloomberg reported that the DOJ is examining whether Andreessen Horowitz, also known as a16z, has created antitrust conflicts through overlapping board representation. One example involves co-founder Ben Horowitz serving on the board of Databricks while partner Martin Casado serves on the board of Fivetran.

Startup Competition Can Change After an Investment

The issue is complicated by how quickly startups can change direction, particularly during the current AI expansion. Companies that were not competitors when a venture firm first invested can later enter overlapping markets.

That makes board conflicts more difficult to anticipate when a large firm has investments across dozens of related technology categories.

Venture investors interviewed by TechCrunch said the investigation was unusual because restrictions on serving on boards of competing companies are generally understood, but have not historically been an area of intense enforcement.

The reported length of the investigation has also raised questions. Bloomberg said the probe has been underway for nearly a year.

The Investigation Could Affect Other VC Firms

If the DOJ takes enforcement action, the case could influence how other venture firms handle board appointments across their portfolios.

TechCrunch Equity co-host Sean O’Kane suggested that targeting a major firm such as Andreessen Horowitz could establish a standard that smaller investors would then follow without the government having to investigate each firm individually.

Large venture firms face a particular challenge because they often back multiple companies in the same broad sectors. As startups expand into areas such as AI infrastructure, data platforms, and enterprise software, previously distinct businesses can increasingly overlap.

Andreessen Horowitz has not publicly mounted the kind of criticism it directed at some federal policy decisions during the Biden administration.

A16z Has Close Ties to the Trump Administration

The investigation has also attracted attention because Andreessen Horowitz and several of its leaders have maintained close ties with the Trump administration.

That relationship makes the probe notable, although there is currently no public evidence showing that political considerations have influenced the investigation.

The DOJ has not publicly disclosed the full scope of the inquiry or whether it has identified specific violations. It is therefore unclear whether the reported board-seat concerns represent the entire investigation or only part of it.

For venture firms, the case places more attention on how investors manage governance rights when portfolio companies begin competing with one another after their original investments.

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