DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

VUSI Announces India Expansion with New Gurugram Office to Support Global SME Growth

ByEthan Lin

Aug 24, 2026

VUSI, a marketing agency, has opened a new office in Gurugram, India, marking the company’s first step in establishing a dedicated Indian operation as it continues to expand its international support for small and medium-sized businesses.

The new Gurugram operation has initially been established with four employees and is intended to provide additional capacity for VUSI’s growing international operations while developing its presence in one of India’s leading business and technology hubs.

India isn’t simply a new office. It’s another local team within VUSI’s international operating model.

VUSI deliberately chose Gurugram as the foundation for its India operation because it provides access to the talent and business ecosystem needed to support an international digital business.

The expansion forms part of VUSI’s broader strategy to build a network of local teams that can support SMEs with marketing, technology and growth services across different markets. VUSI currently provides services including performance marketing, SEO and content, AI and marketing technology and web/analytics support.

Why India?

India represents an important market for VUSI because of its strong technology, digital marketing and professional services talent base. Establishing a presence in Gurugram gives VUSI access to a major business centre while allowing the company to develop local expertise and build its Indian operation gradually.

The decision to establish the office is also aligned with VUSI’s approach of combining global standards with teams that understand the markets in which they operate.

Supporting VUSI’s Global Operations

The Gurugram office will initially support VUSI’s wider business operations, with responsibilities across areas of AI digital marketing, content, SEO, technology and related services.

Rather than attempting to build a large operation immediately, VUSI intends to develop the India team progressively as demand and business requirements increase.

“This is an important step for VUSI, but it is deliberately a measured one,” said Mike Ncube, CEO, VUSI. “We wanted to establish a presence in India that gives us access to excellent talent while allowing us to build the operation properly over time. Gurugram provides a strong base for that.”

“The initial team of four marks the beginning of VUSI’s investment in its Indian operation, with further recruitment expected as the business grows.”

What the Expansion Means for SMEs

VUSI’s broader objective is to make high-quality digital growth capabilities more accessible to small and medium-sized businesses.

The company combines paid advertising, organic search, content, social media, analytics, conversion optimisation, web development and AI marketing rather than treating each marketing channel as a standalone service. Its website describes this approach as providing SMEs with a single growth partner across multiple channels.

The addition of the Gurugram team will give VUSI additional operational capacity as it continues to serve businesses across its international markets.

Looking Ahead

The opening of the Gurugram office represents the beginning rather than the end of VUSI’s India expansion. The company expects to assess opportunities to grow the local team and capabilities as its international business develops.

For VUSI, the immediate focus is on establishing a strong foundation, integrating the new team into its wider operations and maintaining consistent standards for clients across the markets it serves.

The India expansion supports the company’s long-term ambition of helping SMEs use modern marketing, technology and AI to attract customers, convert opportunities and grow.

About VUSI

VUSI, pronounced ‘VOO-see’ is a Zulu name which means “awaken”. We believe this is an appropriate metaphor for our marketing and technology solutions, which enable businesses around the world to rise and achieve their goals.

It is a global digital marketing and communications company helping small and medium-sized businesses grow through integrated marketing and technology services. VUSI operates through local teams across international markets while maintaining common standards and processes.

For more information, use the following contact details:

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Simple Traffic Helps Website Owners Build Momentum With Flexible Audience Routing
Aug 26, 2026 Ethan Lin
Ishikawa Travel Highlights Japanese Prefecture Named Among the 20 Best Places to Travel in 2026
Aug 26, 2026 Ethan Lin
Momentum Group Advances a New Approach to Leadership Navigation in the Age of AI
Aug 26, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801