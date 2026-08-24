VUSI Announces India Expansion with New Gurugram Office to Support Global SME Growth

VUSI, a marketing agency , has opened a new office in Gurugram, India, marking the company’s first step in establishing a dedicated Indian operation as it continues to expand its international support for small and medium-sized businesses.

The new Gurugram operation has initially been established with four employees and is intended to provide additional capacity for VUSI’s growing international operations while developing its presence in one of India’s leading business and technology hubs.

India isn’t simply a new office. It’s another local team within VUSI’s international operating model.

VUSI deliberately chose Gurugram as the foundation for its India operation because it provides access to the talent and business ecosystem needed to support an international digital business.

The expansion forms part of VUSI’s broader strategy to build a network of local teams that can support SMEs with marketing, technology and growth services across different markets. VUSI currently provides services including performance marketing, SEO and content, AI and marketing technology and web/analytics support.

Why India?

India represents an important market for VUSI because of its strong technology, digital marketing and professional services talent base. Establishing a presence in Gurugram gives VUSI access to a major business centre while allowing the company to develop local expertise and build its Indian operation gradually.

The decision to establish the office is also aligned with VUSI’s approach of combining global standards with teams that understand the markets in which they operate.

Supporting VUSI’s Global Operations

The Gurugram office will initially support VUSI’s wider business operations, with responsibilities across areas of AI digital marketing, content, SEO, technology and related services.

Rather than attempting to build a large operation immediately, VUSI intends to develop the India team progressively as demand and business requirements increase.

“This is an important step for VUSI, but it is deliberately a measured one,” said Mike Ncube, CEO, VUSI. “We wanted to establish a presence in India that gives us access to excellent talent while allowing us to build the operation properly over time. Gurugram provides a strong base for that.”

“The initial team of four marks the beginning of VUSI’s investment in its Indian operation, with further recruitment expected as the business grows.”

What the Expansion Means for SMEs

VUSI’s broader objective is to make high-quality digital growth capabilities more accessible to small and medium-sized businesses.

The company combines paid advertising, organic search, content, social media, analytics, conversion optimisation, web development and AI marketing rather than treating each marketing channel as a standalone service. Its website describes this approach as providing SMEs with a single growth partner across multiple channels.

The addition of the Gurugram team will give VUSI additional operational capacity as it continues to serve businesses across its international markets.

Looking Ahead

The opening of the Gurugram office represents the beginning rather than the end of VUSI’s India expansion. The company expects to assess opportunities to grow the local team and capabilities as its international business develops.

For VUSI, the immediate focus is on establishing a strong foundation, integrating the new team into its wider operations and maintaining consistent standards for clients across the markets it serves.

The India expansion supports the company’s long-term ambition of helping SMEs use modern marketing, technology and AI to attract customers, convert opportunities and grow.

About VUSI

VUSI, pronounced ‘VOO-see’ is a Zulu name which means “awaken”. We believe this is an appropriate metaphor for our marketing and technology solutions, which enable businesses around the world to rise and achieve their goals.

It is a global digital marketing and communications company helping small and medium-sized businesses grow through integrated marketing and technology services. VUSI operates through local teams across international markets while maintaining common standards and processes.

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