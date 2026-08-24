Texas Van Interiors Brings a Brand-New Upfitting Business To Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

Texas Van Interiors has just launched a new van upfitting business based in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The company offers a range of services aimed at commercial customers. The business will focus on retrofitting vans to suit each client’s specifications, providing a host of solutions that will transform the interior of any van into a more work-ready space.

Backed by Findmeavan.com LLC, which has been in the commercial van industry for almost two decades, Texas Van Interiors will handle every aspect of the transformation and can equip any business van with the following:

Purpose-built shelving and storage units

Bulkhead barriers

Ladder rack systems

Locks & security

Durable van flooring

Fully custom options will also be available, allowing each customer to provide a list of specifications that turns a van into something that suits their business and industry.

As a Holman Premier Distributor, Texas Van Interiors guarantees that vans are delivered back to customers within the pre-agreed timeframe and ready for work. The company stands behind every install and will continue to support a customer’s fleet as it grows and expands. Its goal is to help local business owners make the most of every inch of space in their vans – and it is capable of upfitting all the major brands out there, including Ford Transit, Ram ProMaster, Chevrolet Express, Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van, and Nissan NV Cargo Work Vans.

Texas Van Interiors is a new business venture, but it calls upon years of experience to provide the most comprehensive upfitting services to businesses and self-employed contractors across Dallas-Fort Worth. It will handle everything in-house, meaning customers don’t have to deal with multiple vendors and will benefit from faster upfits with less vehicle downtime.

To learn more about the service, visit the new Texas Van Interiors website here: https://texasvaninteriors.com/ .