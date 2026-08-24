RelaxBro Enters the U.S. With Its Award-Winning MX650 Massage Chair

Already established across Greater China and Southeast Asia, RelaxBro — a Hong Kong wellness brand — is bringing its zero-gravity massage chair to the United States for the first time, engineered specifically for the American home. A great massage chair should disappear into a room the way good furniture does — felt, not noticed. That has been RelaxBro’s governing idea since its founding in Hong Kong in 2016, and it is the idea the brand now carries into its most significant expansion yet, led by its new flagship, the MX650 zero gravity massage chair.

A brand that grew up across a continent before it ever reached America

Long before RelaxBro considered an American launch, its chairs had already found their way into homes across Greater China and into some of Southeast Asia’s most design-conscious markets — Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand among them, where compact urban living and a discerning eye for craftsmanship made RelaxBro’s furniture-first approach to wellness technology a natural fit. That footprint was built the slow way: five generations of core massage technology — spanning massage chairs, ergonomic seating, and neck-and-shoulder massagers — refined against real households rather than showroom floors, now trusted by more than 300,000 customers worldwide. The United States becomes the latest chapter in that story, not the first draft of it.

Starting with a hand, not a motor

RelaxBro’s design process didn’t begin at a drafting table. It began by studying what a skilled masseur’s hands actually do — the pressure, the rhythm, the way a good massage therapist reads a body and adjusts mid-motion rather than running a fixed routine. For nearly a decade, RelaxBro’s engineers have chased a single, stubborn goal: translate that instinct into a machine without losing what made it feel human in the first place.

That obsession shows up in details most customers will never consciously register. The seam where a headrest meets a shoulder. The give in a synthetic leather that has to feel like skin against skin, not upholstery. The angle of a track that has to disappear into the body rather than announce itself. Every chair that leaves RelaxBro’s Hong Kong studio goes through exhaustive quality testing before it ever reaches a living room — not because regulations require it, but because the company has built its reputation on chairs that are still being sat in, daily, years after the first review was written.

Design recognized on its own terms

That design language was recognized in 2025, when RelaxBro received a GOOD DESIGN Award, the honor administered by The Chicago Athenaeum and one of the oldest, most established design recognitions in the world — joining a broader run of international design accolades the brand has collected since 2024. The company treats the award less as a trophy and more as confirmation of a working theory: that comfort is not a feature you add, but a discipline you apply to every decision, including the ones no customer will ever consciously notice.

The MX650: RelaxBro’s most complete expression of that philosophy

RelaxBro’s American debut is led by the MX650, an elite, premium massage chair built for the American household — its space, its proportions, its people. It carries RelaxBro’s most advanced massage architecture to date, designed above all else to deliver an unparalleled sense of deep comfort and total relaxation.

At its core is a sophisticated massage mechanism paired with an exquisitely sensitive, human-like bionic robotic hand, engineered to mimic the soothing rhythm and precise pressure of an actual masseuse’s grip rather than run a rigid, mechanical pattern. That mechanism travels along an ultra-long SL-shaped track, fluidly following the natural curve of the spine in one continuous, sweeping motion to melt away deep-seated tension. The chair’s intelligent width adjustment is built to gently embrace your unique body shape, offering a custom-tailored sensation rather than a stiff, one-size-fits-all approach.

The MX650 blends traditional massage techniques — kneading, tapping, rolling, and scraping — into a diverse gallery of multiple preset programs crafted for every mood and moment. Whether you crave a deeply restorative Thai-style stretch to awaken your muscles, or a dedicated sleep mode designed to gently lull you into tranquility, the experience feels entirely personalized. Full-body airbags wrap the arms, shoulders, feet, and calves in a wave-like, comforting embrace, while soothing heat panels envelop you in warmth to coax tight muscles into complete relaxation. Dual turbo rollers at the calves and a foot-sole massage bed round out a lower-body routine built to feel closer to a luxurious foot spa than a standard mechanical footrest.

Comfort extends far beyond the massage itself. A fully flat “cloud suspension” recline lifts pressure off the spine entirely, immersing you in a blissful sensation of near-weightlessness. A separate one-touch rocking mode — gentle, front-to-back, closer to a soothing childhood memory than a massage technique — can be triggered at any time, instantly turning the chair into a private sanctuary where you can simply disappear and unwind.

To ensure your relaxation remains completely uninterrupted, the chair invites you to disconnect from the digital noise. You simply sink into the plush upholstery, let your body surrender to the sweeping motions, and feel the day’s stress slowly evaporate. A crisp touch panel handles manual control effortlessly, while a built-in HiFi Bluetooth speaker lets the chair sync ambient music with your session, creating a fully immersive oasis of calm in your own home.

The chair ships as a single pre-assembled unit — no tools, no setup — allowing you to start relaxing the moment it arrives. It is available in two elegant colorways.

A quote for the record

“We didn’t design the MX650 for a spec sheet, and we didn’t design it for the markets we already knew,” said Nicholas Ching, Chief Executive Officer of RelaxBro. “We designed it for an American living room — for the people who’ll actually sit in it every evening. Everything else followed from that.”

What comes next

The MX650 is the first of several RelaxBro products the company plans to bring to the United States, with ergonomic office seating and neck-and-shoulder massagers expected to follow as the brand builds out its American presence beyond a single premium model.

Availability

RelaxBro is now available in the United States at www.relaxbrohk.com, with full MX650 details and pricing to be announced ahead of general availability.