Berry Street Merges With Healthify to Expand GLP-1 and Nutrition Care

U.S. nutrition startup Berry Street has merged with India-based Healthify as both companies expand around growing demand for GLP-1-supported weight-loss programs. The financial terms were not disclosed.

Berry Street founder Noah Kotlove and Healthify founder Tushar Vashisht will serve as co-CEOs of the combined company. It will operate under the Berry Street brand in the U.S. and under Healthify in markets including India.

The Companies Are Combining Clinical Care and AI Coaching

Healthify provides AI-powered and human nutrition and fitness coaching through its app. The company has raised more than $150 million, according to Crunchbase, and says it has served more than 45 million customers.

It expanded into the U.S. last year and also introduced GLP-1-assisted programs in India.

Berry Street, meanwhile, works with a network of more than 2,000 clinics and offers insurance-covered GLP-1 care. The company also provides AI-based nutrition coaching and meal tracking.

Berry Street raised $50 million last year from investors including Northzone, Sofina, and FJ Labs. It says it has served more than 200,000 people through collaborations with companies including Amazon and Walmart.

GLP-1 Demand Is Driving Expansion

The merger comes as GLP-1 drugs become more widely used for weight management. A JPMorgan report published this year projected that more than 30 million people in the U.S. could be using GLP-1 drugs by 2030.

The combined company plans to pair Healthify’s AI and coaching technology with Berry Street’s clinical and insurance infrastructure.

Vashisht said Healthify has spent years developing AI-based nutrition support at scale, while Berry Street provides the clinical network and coverage capabilities needed to expand that model in the U.S.

Khosla Ventures founder Vinod Khosla said the combined platform will focus on metabolic care by combining AI guidance with access to clinicians and dietitians.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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