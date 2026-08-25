NHTSA Expands Probe Into GM Brake-by-Wire Failures Affecting More Than 1 Million Vehicles

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has escalated its investigation into braking failures involving General Motors vehicles, including several EVs developed with Honda. More than 1 million vehicles may be affected, following hundreds of reported incidents, more than 20 crashes or fires, and at least six injuries.

NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation said Monday that it had upgraded the case to an engineering analysis, the agency’s highest level of defect investigation and a step that can precede a recall request.

Investigation Began With Cadillac Lyriq Complaints

The investigation began in April 2024 after complaints involving 2023 Cadillac Lyriq vehicles. Drivers reported seeing a “Brake System Failure” warning either when starting their vehicles or after coming to a complete stop.

GM conducted several internal investigations and linked some failures to fractures in the spindle of its eBoost brake-by-wire system.

NHTSA said it continued receiving reports, however, that did not match GM’s description of spindle-related failures. Some drivers reported an immediate loss of brake assist while actively slowing their vehicles.

The agency said that type of failure could increase stopping distance and raise the risk of crashes or injuries. It is now conducting further analysis of potential failures across the eBoost system.

GM Uses eBoost Across Several EV and Gas Models

GM introduced eBoost in 2019 and later expanded it across a range of vehicles. The system replaces a traditional mechanical connection between the brake pedal and braking hardware with an electronic setup, allowing GM to alter braking characteristics depending on the driving mode.

Vehicles using the system include the Chevrolet Blazer EV, Equinox EV, Cadillac Lyriq, Honda Prologue, and Acura ZDX. The Honda and Acura models were developed through GM and Honda’s EV partnership.

The discontinued Cruise Origin autonomous vehicle also used eBoost.

The investigation extends beyond EVs. Potentially affected gasoline-powered models include the Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon, Buick Enclave, and Buick Envision.

Drivers Reported Losing Brake Assistance

In one complaint filed with NHTSA, the driver of a 2025 Cadillac Lyriq said the brakes stopped working while the vehicle was entering a parking space. The vehicle crossed a curb and crashed through a storefront before stopping inside the building.

Another driver, operating a 2024 Blazer EV, reported deliberately steering into a concrete curb to slow the vehicle and avoid entering an intersection after losing braking assistance.

NHTSA has not yet ordered a recall. The engineering analysis will examine the scope, cause, and safety consequences of the reported eBoost failures before the agency determines whether further action is required.

Featured image credits: Wikipedia

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