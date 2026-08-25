China Recalls More Than 4 Million Vehicles Over Hidden Door Handle Safety Risks

China has ordered a recall affecting more than 4 million vehicles over concerns that hidden or hard-to-identify door handles could delay occupants and rescuers during emergencies. The recall includes 2.98 million China-made Tesla vehicles as well as models from XPeng, Xiaomi, and Geely.

Affected vehicles will receive warning labels on interior door releases and software updates designed to automatically lower the windows after a crash.

Tesla Says Door Handles Can Be Hard to Identify

Tesla said some Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X vehicles are being recalled because their emergency door handles can be difficult to locate and operate when their color closely matches the surrounding interior trim.

The company said that in severe crashes, a failure of the low-voltage electrical system could make it harder for occupants to open the doors quickly and could also complicate rescue efforts from outside the vehicle.

Tesla plans to add warning labels and issue a software update that automatically lowers the windows after a collision.

It remains unclear whether similar recalls will be issued outside China.

Fatal Crashes Increased Scrutiny of Hidden Handles

Concerns around concealed door releases intensified after two fatal crashes involving Xiaomi EVs in China, where power failures were suspected of preventing doors from being opened.

Hidden door handles became popular after Tesla used the design on the Model S, and other automakers later adopted similar approaches to give vehicles a cleaner exterior appearance.

Tu Le, founder of consultancy Sino Auto Insights, said the use of warning labels and software updates is more of a temporary fix than a permanent solution.

China Has Already Banned Hidden Door Handles From 2027

Chinese regulators announced new rules in February that will prohibit hidden door handles on new vehicles sold from January 1, 2027.

Under the new standard, cars must have mechanical door releases that can be operated from both inside and outside the vehicle.

Tesla’s door handles are also under scrutiny in the United States. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration previously opened an investigation after reports that some handles stopped working and left occupants, including children, trapped inside vehicles.

In July, NHTSA also proposed creating a formal safety standard covering emergency door access across the auto industry.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.