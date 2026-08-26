Simple Traffic Helps Website Owners Build Momentum With Flexible Audience Routing

Simple Traffic, the Tallinn-based platform behind simpletraffic.co, is helping website owners bring more human visitors to their pages through a straightforward traffic-routing model designed for growing digital businesses, publishers, creators, and marketers.

The service gives customers access to visitors from Simple Traffic’s network of rented websites and parked domains, then forwards matched users to the customer’s chosen URL. Instead of requiring complex ad campaigns, bid management, or creative testing, Simple Traffic focuses on making visitor volume easier to start, adjust, and measure.

A key part of the platform is its built-in audience filtering. Customers can choose the countries, devices, and browsers they want to receive traffic from, allowing campaigns to better reflect the type of audience a website is trying to attract. These controls are included across plans, making the platform accessible for both small website owners and larger digital projects.

Simple Traffic is used by a range of website operators, including e-commerce stores, affiliate marketers, publishers, content creators, developers, and small businesses. Retailers may use the service to send visitors to product pages, landing pages, or checkout flows, while content-led sites can use it to introduce readers to new articles, evergreen resources, and monetized pages.

For developers and designers, the platform can also support real-world testing by sending actual visitors to new layouts, staging pages, or recently launched websites. This can help teams understand how pages perform across different devices, locations, and browsers.

Visitors can be monitored through the Simple Traffic dashboard, where customers can review details such as source, country, device, and browser. The company also recommends using UTM-tagged links or third-party tracking tools for clearer reporting in external analytics platforms.

Simple Traffic offers multiple subscription levels, including plans designed for smaller sites as well as higher-volume campaigns. Customers can update their targeting, pause delivery, or change plans through the dashboard.

Further information about Simple Traffic’s visitor plans, dashboard, targeting options, and free trial is available at https://www.simpletraffic.co.

About Simple Traffic

Simple Traffic is a website visitor platform based in Tallinn, Estonia. Through its network of rented websites, parked domains, and other traffic sources, the company forwards real human visitors to customer websites based on selected audience settings such as country, device, and browser. Simple Traffic serves bloggers, affiliate marketers, online stores, developers, publishers, and small business owners looking for a simpler way to increase website activity and test digital experiences.