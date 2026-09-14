Sara Jodoin Coaching Launches Return to Self Method

A New Approach to Helping Women Move Beyond Survival Mode

Sara Jodoin Coaching has launched the Return to Self Method, a signature coaching approach created to support women who feel disconnected from themselves after years of prioritizing relationships, responsibilities, expectations, and the needs of others.

Led by Women’s Healing Coach, international speaker, and author Sara Jodoin, the method focuses on helping women identify the survival patterns that can shape their relationships, choices, boundaries, and sense of self-worth.

People-pleasing, perfectionism, overgiving, difficulty receiving, fear of taking up space, and the tendency to put others first can often become deeply ingrained behaviors. While these patterns may have once helped a woman navigate difficult circumstances, Sara’s approach helps clients recognize when those same behaviors are preventing them from living with greater self-trust and authenticity.

The central message behind the Return to Self Method is straightforward: “You’re not broken. You are becoming.”

Rather than encouraging women to reinvent themselves, Sara helps them understand the experiences and patterns that shaped who they became and begin reconnecting with the parts of themselves that may have been pushed aside.

Turning Lived Experience Into a Path for Transformation

The Return to Self Method is informed by Sara’s own experience of rebuilding her life.

After enduring years of emotional and physical abuse, Sara experienced periods of profound loss, disconnection, and uncertainty. Her journey toward healing eventually took another significant turn following a near-death car accident that fractured her spine.

Sara shares the lessons from that journey in her memoir, Journey Back to Self: Reclaiming the Woman Within, which explores trauma, motherhood, physical recovery, self-worth, and the process of rebuilding a life from within.

The book and the Return to Self Method are connected by the same underlying philosophy: healing does not require becoming someone else. It can begin by reconnecting with who you were before survival, fear, or other people’s expectations dictated how you showed up in the world.

Helping Women Create Lasting Change

Through Sara Jodoin Coaching, women can access private coaching, courses, and book-based programs designed to help them apply the principles of returning to self to their everyday lives.

The work addresses practical areas that can influence a woman’s ability to move forward, including boundaries, self-worth, emotional safety, intuition, receiving support, and making decisions from a place of self-trust rather than fear or external approval.

Clients may begin by recognizing patterns they have repeatedly experienced in relationships or other areas of their lives. From there, coaching provides an opportunity to examine those patterns and explore different ways of responding.

The objective is not simply to understand why a woman behaves a certain way. It is to help her develop the awareness and confidence to make different choices.

That can mean setting boundaries without excessive guilt, recognizing personal needs before automatically responding to someone else’s, stepping away from relationships that consistently undermine self-worth, or giving oneself permission to pursue goals and desires that have been repeatedly postponed.

For women who have spent years feeling responsible for everyone around them, the process can provide an opportunity to redirect some of that energy toward themselves.

From Survival Identity to Self-Trust

A key component of Sara’s philosophy is the distinction between the person a woman had to become and the person she is capable of becoming now.

Many behaviors associated with survival can be adaptive responses to difficult circumstances. The ability to anticipate other people’s needs, avoid conflict, remain highly productive, or handle everything independently may have served an important purpose at one point.

But when those behaviors continue to govern a woman’s life long after they are necessary, they can contribute to exhaustion, resentment, disconnection, and difficulty trusting one’s own decisions.

The Return to Self Method offers a framework for examining those patterns without reducing a woman to her past.

A Book, Coaching and Resources for the Journey

For women who want to explore Sara’s message independently, Journey Back to Self: Reclaiming the Woman Within provides an opportunity to learn from her personal journey and reflect on the themes of healing, identity, self-worth, and reinvention.

For those seeking more personalized support, Sara Jodoin Coaching offers private coaching and programs that take these concepts further by helping women apply them to their own circumstances.

Visitors to Sara’s website can explore coaching options, learn more about her programs, purchase her memoir, read additional resources on healing and transformation, and book a free clarity call to determine whether her work is aligned with their needs.

Sara also shares her message through speaking engagements and social media, extending the conversation around self-worth, boundaries, healing, and personal transformation.

An Invitation to Return to Yourself

The launch of the Return to Self Method represents the next chapter in Sara Jodoin’s mission to help women stop defining themselves by what they have endured and begin making choices from a stronger relationship with themselves.

Her message is particularly relevant to women who have achieved what they were expected to achieve but still feel that something is missing; women who continually give to others while neglecting themselves; and women who are ready to break patterns that no longer reflect the life they want.

Sara does not promise women that they can erase their past.

The Return to Self Method provides a guided path for women who are ready to examine the patterns that have shaped their lives, rebuild self-trust, and reconnect with their own needs, values, intuition, and identity.

For women ready to begin that process, Sara Jodoin Coaching offers a starting point through its coaching programs, courses, resources, and Journey Back to Self.

The invitation is not to become someone completely new.

It is to return to yourself.

Sara Jodoin Coaching Earns 2026 North America Award

Sara Jodoin Coaching has been recognized as Best Women’s Healing Coaching in North America of 2026 by Best of Best Review.

About Sara Jodoin Coaching

Sara Jodoin Coaching is a healing-focused practice led by Sara Jodoin, a Women’s Healing Coach, international speaker, and author of Journey Back to Self: Reclaiming the Woman Within. Drawing from her lived experiences of abuse, near-death recovery, motherhood, and rebuilding her life in Canada, Sara helps women recognize survival patterns and reconnect with self-trust, boundaries, emotional safety, and their inner wisdom through her Return to Self Method. Her work combines coaching, reflection, embodiment, and lived experience to support meaningful personal transformation.

Through Sara Jodoin Coaching, clients can access private coaching, book-based programs connected to Journey Back to Self, and speaking engagements. Visitors to her website can book a free clarity call, explore coaching options, purchase her memoir, and read blog posts about healing, worth, and transformation. Testimonials and reviews from women who have worked with her are available on the site.

Sara Jodoin also shares her message across several platforms, including Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook , and YouTube . Her memoir is available through Amazon , where readers can find the full account of her journey through trauma, self-rescue, physical recovery, motherhood, and reinvention. Sara Jodoin Coaching can be contacted at support@sarajodoin.com.