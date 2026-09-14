One Payment Plan Calls for Greater Consumer Awareness of the Long-term Cost of Carrying High-Interest Debt

One Payment Plan Inc ., a U.S. financial services comparison platform that offers financial literacy guidance and helps consumers compare debt relief options, is calling attention to the long-term cost of carrying high-interest debt. The debt relief comparison platform is encouraging consumers to understand their options by highlighting that making only the minimum payment on high-interest unsecured debt can make it difficult to reduce balances.

Speaking on the evolving debt relief landscape, One Payment Plan’s founder and CEO, Elias Ervill, shared that as many households continue to manage high levels of debt, consumers may struggle to keep up with multiple monthly payments for their credit cards, medical bills, and other forms of unsecured debt due to the high interest rates. These rates are high enough that a large share of the monthly repayments goes toward interest, prolonging the repayment period and causing the total amount paid to climb well beyond the original balance.

According to Elias, the core issue One Payment Plan is calling attention to is the fact that consumers mostly focus on the monthly minimum rather than the total repayment cost. “Consumers should understand what continuing on their current path may cost them before deciding whether that path still makes sense. A minimum payment can make a balance appear manageable month to month without showing how long repayment may take or how much may ultimately be paid in interest.”

One Payment Plan was founded to give consumers a debt relief comparison platform where they can see how different unsecured debt repayment alternatives stack up against each other. The platform offers a way for people to explore debt relief programs and compare options and reputable providers in one place. The goal is to give users a starting point to help them better manage their high-interest balances.

“Our goal at One Payment Plan is to encourage consumers to understand the long-term cost of carrying high-interest debt,” added Elias. “Our platform helps users compare their payment path against the alternatives available to them before they decide.”

Beyond its platform, financial education is the other central component of One Payment Plan’s approach. The company emphasizes that the only way consumers can have a full view of their financial picture is by thoroughly understanding their options. One Payment Plan provides educational content on repayment strategies and helps consumers understand program terms, timelines, and expectations before proceeding with any provider. The company also offers personalized support to assist people with questions and next steps as they explore available options and providers.

“We place great emphasis on education,” said Elias. “Consumers face pressure, confusion, and misleading marketing because they don’t fully understand their options. When people are fully aware, they are able to make better decisions. Once they understand, we connect them with vetted providers.”

One Payment Plan is on a mission to help Americans understand their debt relief options and connect them with vetted debt relief partners nationwide, providing a clearer way to pursue financial stability. The company continues to expand its library of educational resources on topics such as the differences between debt management and debt settlement to help more consumers make informed decisions about unsecured debt repayment.

For more information about One Payment Plan’s platform or to explore available options, visit the company’s website. Consumers are urged to subscribe to the company’s newsletter, explore the educational resources, and connect with the support team for more guidance. One Payment Plan also shares financial education and industry insights via its social media platforms.

About One Payment Plan:

One Payment Plan is a U.S. financial services comparison platform that helps consumers with significant unsecured debt understand available debt relief options and connect with vetted financial service providers. The company also provides educational resources designed to help consumers better understand debt settlement, debt management, consolidation and other approaches before making a financial decision.

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