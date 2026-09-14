UK Parliamentary Committee Calls for New AI Bill to Address Human Rights Risks

A cross-party group of UK MPs and peers is calling for a new AI law after concluding that existing rules are not equipped to address the human rights risks created by artificial intelligence. The Joint Committee on Human Rights said the current regulatory framework is fragmented, difficult to navigate and leaves gaps in protection.

In its 100-page report, the committee said a new AI Bill should establish clearer responsibilities for developers, deployers and other organisations involved throughout an AI system’s lifecycle. Labour MP and committee chair Alex Sobel said no country currently has an AI regulatory system that is fully fit for purpose.

Committee Proposes Risk-Based AI Regulation

The JCHR wants AI systems and models classified according to their level of risk, with stricter requirements applied to higher-risk technologies. It also recommends creating a single independent AI oversight body established by law to supervise the regulatory system.

The committee said responsibilities should apply across the supply chain, including organisations that design, modify and use AI systems. Some applications should be prohibited entirely when they are incompatible with human rights, with the report identifying subliminal techniques and inappropriate use of profiling or biometric data as possible areas for restrictions.

Among the harms cited are AI systems used to generate sexualised images of women and girls and technology that scans people’s faces without consent. The committee also highlighted concerns around discrimination, as models trained on large internet datasets can reproduce racist, sexist or other biased material.

AI-generated misinformation presents another risk identified in the report. The committee said rapid advances in capability make the consequences difficult to predict while increasing pressure on existing legal protections.

The JCHR has 12 members drawn from the House of Commons and House of Lords, including representatives from Labour, the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats.

AI Safety Debate Extends Beyond Parliament

The report follows renewed calls from AI industry leaders for stronger oversight. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei recently proposed independent monitoring, industry-wide rules and international coordination while calling for the development of the most capable AI models to proceed more slowly.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and xAI founder Elon Musk have both expressed support for parts of Amodei’s proposal. Former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon has separately warned that some employees working on advanced AI are deeply concerned about the potential consequences of rapid progress.

The UK government said AI is progressing at an extraordinary pace and presents both opportunities and risks. A spokesperson said the government is investing in testing and understanding advanced systems through its AI security capabilities to develop standards and safeguards intended to protect the public.

Sobel said AI could significantly change people’s lives, but warned that the UK is currently unprepared for some of its possible consequences. The committee is calling for legislation to establish a clearer regulatory structure before increasingly capable AI systems become more widely deployed.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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