Jetpac Launches Eterna, a Lifetime Free Travel eSIM Benefit for International Travelers

Jetpac , a global travel eSIM provider, has launched Jetpac Eterna , a lifetime free travel eSIM benefit designed to help travelers stay connected the moment they land abroad.

Jetpac Eterna gives travelers a free eSIM that stays with them for future international trips. Once installed, travelers can access 100 MB of free data and essential apps such as WhatsApp, Google Maps, Uber, and Grab on eligible trips, even without purchasing a data pack.

The launch addresses a familiar travel problem: arriving in a new country and needing immediate connectivity before getting to a hotel, buying a local SIM, finding reliable Wi-Fi, or purchasing a full data plan.

For many travelers, the first few minutes after landing are when mobile access matters most. They may need to message family, check hotel details, find directions, book a ride, access maps, or coordinate with someone waiting for them. Without mobile data, they often have to depend on airport Wi-Fi, physical SIM counters, or roaming charges.

“Travelers should not have to wait until after landing to sort out connectivity,” said Vineet Singh, Business Head at Jetpac. “With Jetpac Eterna, we want to give travelers a simple benefit they can unlock once and continue using for future trips. Whether they need to send a message, open maps, or book a ride, Eterna helps them land with essential connectivity already in place.”

A Free Travel Benefit That Stays With the Traveler

Unlike a standard travel eSIM that is often purchased for a single trip, Jetpac Eterna is designed as a reusable travel benefit. Travelers can install the free eSIM once and keep the Eterna benefit for future international journeys.

Jetpac Eterna gives travelers:

100 MB of free data

Unlimited access to essential apps such as WhatsApp, Google Maps, Uber, and Grab

The ability to top up with more data when needed

A way to get connected without relying on airport Wi-Fi or physical SIM cards

Travelers can redeem Jetpac Eterna here: https://www.jetpacglobal.com/eterna

This makes Eterna useful for immediate arrival moments. A traveler can message someone after landing, check directions, book a ride, or access essential travel apps without waiting to find a Wi-Fi network or purchase a data pack first.

Built for the First Moments After Landing

Jetpac Eterna is designed around a simple travel reality: the need for connectivity often begins before a traveler has time to sort out a local mobile option.

Airport Wi-Fi may be unreliable, physical SIM counters can take time, and roaming may be expensive or unclear. Eterna gives travelers a way to cover those first essential moments, while still allowing them to top up with additional data when they need more.

The experience is designed to be simple:

Claim the free eSIM: Travelers click the redeem button and submit their details. Download the Jetpac app: They can view their eSIM and lifetime free benefits in the app. Install the eSIM before they fly: Once installed, they can access 100 MB of free data and essential apps on eligible international trips.

“Eterna is built around peace of mind,” added Singh. “It is not just about giving travelers a small amount of data. It is about making sure they are not stranded without access to the apps they need most when they arrive. No airport Wi-Fi, no physical SIM, no stress. Just land connected.”

Helping Travelers Move Beyond One-Trip Connectivity

Jetpac Eterna reflects Jetpac’s wider focus on making travel connectivity simpler, more reusable, and easier to prepare before departure.

Instead of treating connectivity as something travelers need to solve from scratch before each journey, Eterna gives them a free travel eSIM benefit they can unlock once and continue using for future international journeys. Travelers get 100 MB of free data when they land, and even after the 100 MB is used, they continue to get unlimited access to essential apps such as Uber, Google Maps, Grab, and WhatsApp for the trip. If they need more data beyond the free benefit, they can simply top up through Jetpac.

For travelers, the launch offers a new way to stay connected abroad without making airport Wi-Fi or physical SIM cards the first option after landing.

With Jetpac Eterna, travelers can unlock the benefit once and carry essential connectivity into future journeys, with the option to top up whenever they need more data.

About Jetpac

Powered by Circles, Jetpac was launched in 2022 as a premium travel eSIM service provider geared to redefine the way travelers roam. Jetpac’s travel tech platform instantly connects travelers globally to reliable roaming in 200+ destinations through the simple activation of 1 eSIM.

Jetpac is focused on delivering a hyper-convenient way for customers to roam, providing them with data freedom and a bill-shock-free travel experience. More than a travel eSIM, Jetpac also provides value-added innovative services that go beyond traditional data connectivity, making it the ideal travel partner for all.

To learn more, visit www.jetpacglobal.com