Better Together Podcast from GoldBear Media Goes Beyond the Highlight Reel to Explore the Real Stories Behind Entrepreneurship

Better Together Focuses on the Stories Behind the Success

Better Together, the podcast hosted by GoldBear Media co owners Shawn and Kelly Sundsvold, is focused on a part of entrepreneurship that is often left out of traditional business conversations: what actually happens while a company is being built.

Each episode features an in depth conversation with a founder, entrepreneur, coach, consultant, or business leader who has firsthand experience building a business or professional practice. Rather than focusing exclusively on milestones and achievements, Shawn and Kelly explore the decisions, setbacks, mistakes, changes in direction, and personal experiences that shaped each guest’s path.

The result is a podcast centered on the reality of entrepreneurship rather than a polished version of it. Guests discuss what worked, but they are also encouraged to talk about what did not work and what they learned from those experiences.

For Better Together, those details are not side stories. They are an important part of understanding how businesses are actually built.

Conversations That Go Past the Highlight Reel

Entrepreneurial success is frequently presented through a collection of visible achievements: a successful launch, a growing team, a new client, an acquisition, increased revenue, or a major career milestone. Those accomplishments can tell part of a story, but they rarely explain everything that happened along the way.

Better Together takes a closer look at that process.

Shawn and Kelly approach their conversations with questions designed to move beyond prepared talking points. The interviews give guests room to discuss the circumstances surrounding important business decisions, including moments when plans changed or expectations did not match reality.

The conversations can cover a wide range of experiences. Guests have discussed resilience, entrepreneurship, leadership, hiring, business growth, career transitions, purpose, vulnerability, and the process of exiting a company.

That range is intentional. There is no single path to building a business, and the experiences of one entrepreneur can provide useful perspective for another business owner navigating a completely different set of circumstances.

A Different Kind of Founder Conversation

The hosts bring their experience as business owners and marketers to every episode. As co owners of GoldBear Media, Shawn and Kelly work with companies on marketing strategy and execution, giving them an understanding of the questions business owners face when they are trying to grow.

That perspective influences the tone of Better Together.

The podcast does not position its guests simply as examples of success. Instead, the conversations examine the decisions behind the outcomes. A successful business may have required an unexpected pivot. A period of growth may have followed a difficult mistake. A career change may have resulted from circumstances that were not part of the original plan.

By exploring those experiences, Better Together creates conversations that can be relevant to established business owners as well as people who are still figuring out their direction.

The format also allows guests to discuss lessons that may not fit naturally into a traditional promotional interview. The focus remains on the experience behind the accomplishment rather than the accomplishment alone.

Building an Audience Around Honest Business Stories

Better Together and GoldBear Media have built an audience of more than 20,000 followers across their channels, according to company information provided for this feature. The audience includes professionals, entrepreneurs, and business owners who follow the podcast and related content for practical insights and firsthand perspectives on business.

The growing audience reflects interest in conversations that acknowledge both sides of entrepreneurship. Success remains part of the discussion, but so do uncertainty, failure, experimentation, setbacks, and change. Guests include founders, coaches, consultants, and established business leaders who share experiences from different stages of their careers.

Through these conversations, guests discuss building organizations, developing careers, serving customers, managing teams, and making decisions when there is no obvious answer. For listeners, these discussions offer practical experiences and lessons that may not always appear in traditional business case studies or short-form social media content.

Award-Winning Business Podcast Recognition

GoldBear Media’s Better Together podcast was recognized as the Best Business Podcast in Maryland of 2026 by Best of Best Review. The recognition highlights the podcast’s focus on authentic conversations about entrepreneurship and the realities of building a business.

Better Together was recognized for its engaging conversations, firsthand expertise, educational value, consistency, and broad range of entrepreneurial topics. Its approach moves beyond polished success stories to explore the decisions, challenges, setbacks, pivots, and lessons behind each guest’s journey.

The People Behind the Podcast

Shawn and Kelly Sundsvold founded GoldBear Media with the belief that effective marketing should connect the different ways a company communicates with its audience. Their work includes marketing strategy, social media, websites, email, content, SEO, and podcast services.

Better Together gives Shawn and Kelly another way to explore the people and stories behind business. The podcast also reflects their approach to client relationships, emphasizing curiosity, direct questions, and a desire to understand what is actually happening within a business.

That perspective is especially relevant when speaking with entrepreneurs, whose most valuable lessons often come from experiences that were never part of the original plan. Through Better Together, Shawn and Kelly have created a platform where those experiences can be discussed openly and in greater depth.

Recognition Adds to the Podcast’s Growing Story

Better Together comes as GoldBear Media expands its digital marketing and content creation presence and pursues the referenced recognition.

Because the specific award title and final award status were not independently provided for publication, that recognition is presented as part of GoldBear Media’s ongoing development rather than as a confirmed new award win.

Better Together represents an extension of the company’s broader approach to communication: consistent, authentic, and focused on meaningful relationships. The podcast has become more than a collection of interviews; it is an ongoing platform for documenting the experiences of people who have built businesses and careers through decisions that rarely follow a perfectly predictable path.

Stories That Continue Beyond the Episode

Better Together features entrepreneurs and business leaders sharing different perspectives on what it takes to build something. Each conversation explores the decisions, challenges, setbacks, and lessons behind their experiences, reinforcing the podcast’s focus on the reality of entrepreneurship beyond the highlight reel.

About GoldBear Media

GoldBear Media is a digital marketing agency founded by Kelly Sundsvold and Shawn Sundsvold. Established in 2020, the company provides marketing services including social media management, website design, SEO, email marketing, and podcast strategy. GoldBear Media works with businesses to develop connected marketing systems designed to improve visibility, credibility, audience relationships, and business opportunities. The company is headquartered in Westminster, Maryland, and serves clients across the United States. Better Together, the company’s podcast hosted by Kelly and Shawn, extends that work into long form conversations with entrepreneurs, founders, coaches, consultants, and business leaders about the real experiences behind building a business. The podcast is available through Better Together on Apple Podcasts , Better Together on Spotify , and GoldBear Media on YouTube . Additional company and podcast content is available through GoldBear Media , with updates and conversations shared on Instagram and Facebook . For additional information, GoldBear Media can be contacted at kelly@goldbear.media .