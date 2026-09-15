Jake Sweeney Mazda Launches September Campaign Following Consumer Reports Mazda Safety Recognition

Jake Sweeney Mazda Tri-County and Jake Sweeney Mazda West have launched a September marketing campaign built around Mazda’s recognition by Consumer Reports as the safest new-car brand in its 2026 Safety Verdict analysis.

The campaign includes new radio advertising focused on the Consumer Reports recognition, along with messaging around current Mazda offers and dealership incentives available during September.

Consumer Reports’ 2026 Safety Verdict evaluates vehicle safety across multiple areas, including crash protection, braking, emergency handling and crash-avoidance technology. Mazda ranked highest among brands in the analysis based on the percentage of tested vehicles receiving Consumer Reports’ highest “Best” Safety Verdict rating.

The recognition provides a timely foundation for Jake Sweeney Mazda’s September advertising efforts as the dealerships seek to increase awareness of Mazda’s safety performance among consumers in the Cincinnati market.

The campaign also coincides with additional safety recognition for Mazda vehicles. In July, Mazda announced that the 2026 CX-5 earned an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ designation, bringing Mazda’s total to nine TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards for the 2026 model year at that time. The CX-5 recognition also marked Mazda’s 100th IIHS TOP SAFETY award since the program began in 2008.

Alongside the safety-focused advertising, Jake Sweeney Mazda Tri-County and Jake Sweeney Mazda West are communicating current September manufacturer offers and dealership incentives. The programs provide additional context for consumers considering a new vehicle during the current sales period, with eligibility and terms varying by offer.

The radio campaign represents an expansion of the dealerships’ efforts to communicate Mazda’s latest safety recognition beyond their existing digital and dealership marketing channels.

Jake Sweeney Mazda operates two Cincinnati-area Mazda locations, including its dealership on Northland Boulevard and Jake Sweeney Mazda West on Ferguson Road. Both locations provide new and used vehicles along with financing, service and parts.

For more information about Mazda vehicles and current September programs, consumers can visit the dealerships’ websites.

About Jake Sweeney Mazda Tri-County

Jake Sweeney Mazda Tri-County and Jake Sweeney Mazda West are part of the Jake Sweeney Automotive Group and serve Cincinnati and surrounding communities with new and used vehicles, financing and leasing, automotive service and genuine Mazda parts.

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