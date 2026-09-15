Aston Martin Austin Highlights The Vanquish 25th Anniversary Edition

Aston Martin Austin is highlighting the Vanquish 25th Anniversary Edition , a limited-production model created to mark 25 years of the Vanquish nameplate. The edition is commissioned through Q by Aston Martin and limited to 50 examples worldwide, comprising 25 Coupe models and 25 Volante models.

The Vanquish name debuted with the V12 Vanquish in 2001 following the Project Vantage concept revealed in 1998. Three generations later, the Vanquish remains Aston Martin’s flagship front-engine sports car, with the Anniversary Edition connecting elements from the original model with the engineering and design of the current generation.

Q by Aston Martin developed the Anniversary Edition around bespoke materials, finishes and details that reference the model’s history. The interior incorporates Semi-Aniline leather and Alcantara, diamond quilting inspired by the original Vanquish, aluminum and carbon-fiber inlays, anniversary embroidery and a satin-silver Start-Stop Rotary with a red center.

The exterior uses exclusive Q Skye Silver paint with stainless-steel detailing, bespoke silver accents, anniversary badging and 21-inch diamond-turned wheels. The design elements provide visual references to the original Vanquish while maintaining the proportions and character of the current flagship.

The performance foundation comes from Aston Martin’s 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12. In U.S. specification, the engine produces 824 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. The current Vanquish reaches 62 mph in 3.3 seconds and has a 214-mph top speed.

“Vanquish 25 brings together a significant chapter of Aston Martin history and the craftsmanship of Q by Aston Martin in a highly limited edition,” said a representative of Aston Martin Austin. “Its heritage-inspired details connect the current Vanquish to the nameplate’s three-generation history.”

First deliveries of the Vanquish 25 are scheduled from the fourth quarter of 2026. The model made its global premiere during Monterey Car Week in California in August 2026.

Aston Martin Austin , located at 12989 Research Blvd in Austin, serves the Central Texas luxury automotive market. The dealership provides access to new and pre-owned Aston Martin vehicles along with factory-trained service, genuine parts and aftersales support.

About Aston Martin Austin

Aston Martin Austin is part of the Hi Tech Motorcars Group and represents Aston Martin in Central Texas . The dealership offers new and pre-owned Aston Martin vehicles, factory-trained service and genuine Aston Martin parts from its Austin location.

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