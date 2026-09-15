Mysterium VPN’s Cookie Consent Timeline Tracks How Online Privacy Changed From 1994 to 2026

As part of its “Nothing to Prove” campaign, the Mysterium VPN research team looked at how the online experience has changed over the past 30 years. The research examines the evolution of cookies, third-party tracking, privacy regulations and browser protections – from the early web to today’s increasingly privacy-conscious internet.

The company’s research highlights how digital browsing has evolved from a relatively seamless experience into one where users increasingly encounter consent requests, privacy notices and other forms of online friction. Privacy regulations have also changed the way websites collect and process information, while cookie consent has become a familiar part of the online experience. However, clicking “Reject” or “Accept” does not prevent websites and online services from seeing an IP address and inferring a user’s approximate location.

A representative from the Mysterium VPN research team said:

“Our research explores more than just nostalgia for pop-up-free web design. It looks at how the online experience has changed, particularly as users encounter more requests for consent, verification and personal information. The internet of 2026 is very different from the internet of 1994, and privacy has become an increasingly important consideration for people navigating it. VPNs can offer an additional layer of privacy by helping protect users’ IP addresses and locations while they browse.”

Cookie consent does not cover every way information about a user can be collected online. Websites and online services may still be able to see an IP address and infer approximate location independently of cookie preferences. Mysterium VPN provides an additional layer of privacy by masking users’ IP addresses and helping obscure their approximate location, giving users greater control over the information they share while browsing.

The full research is available on Mysterium VPN’s blog .

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