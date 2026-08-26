SpaceX Plans $100 Billion Louisiana Starship Spaceport With First Launch Targeted for 2029

SpaceX plans to invest $100 billion in a new Starship spaceport in Vermilion Parish, Louisiana, after a seven-year search for a suitable site. The company is targeting its first launch from the Gulf Coast facility as early as 2029, although Louisiana officials say initial operations may not begin until 2030.

The site will be built on a former Exxon property west of New Orleans and will become SpaceX’s fourth and largest launch location. Louisiana Economic Development said the completed campus is expected to support thousands of launches annually.

New Spaceport Could Include 10 Launch Pads

At full buildout, the Louisiana campus is expected to include five launch complexes with two launch pads each, along with propellant farms, a propellant production facility, power generation, vehicle processing facilities, deep-water shipping capabilities, and employee housing. SpaceX describes the project as a self-sustaining spaceport.

Construction is expected to begin in 2027. SpaceX is aiming for a first launch in 2029, while Louisiana Economic Development says construction should begin by the end of 2027 and initial operations are expected in 2030.

SpaceX detailed the project on its official Starbase Louisiana page, while the state announced the investment through Louisiana Economic Development.

Starship Still Faces Reusability Milestones

SpaceX has conducted 13 Starship test flights since 2023 and is still working toward fully reusable operations. An upcoming 14th flight could send Starship’s upper stage into orbit for the first time, but the company has yet to return both the Super Heavy booster and upper stage to the launch site during the same mission.

SpaceX has spent more than $8 billion developing Starship, according to securities filings. Its filings also say the company expects Starship to begin carrying payloads to orbit in the second half of 2026 and is developing the system to support more frequent launches for Starlink, orbital AI computing, and third-party customers.

Elon Musk has said SpaceX plans to retire Falcon rockets once Starship can fly multiple times per week. Starship is intended to eventually support the company’s existing Starlink satellite network as well as a planned satellite network dedicated to AI processing.

Louisiana Project Could Create Thousands of Jobs

Louisiana Economic Development says the project will create 3,000 direct jobs over 10 years with an average annual salary of $92,600. The agency estimates another 8,100 indirect jobs and more than 34,500 construction jobs at peak development.

The state says SpaceX has already engaged wildlife, coastal, and environmental agencies over potential effects on local habitats. The company has also said it is working with state and federal agencies on shoreline protection and wetland restoration projects.

SpaceX has not said whether the Louisiana development will eventually become a municipality like its existing Starbase community in Texas.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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