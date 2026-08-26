Chicago Country Artist 7Kulture Turns New Album “Charity” Into a Fundraiser for the Homeless

Chicago, Illinois 7Kulture is a Billboard charting singer-songwriter and producer. Right now, he’s pointing that platform somewhere most artists don’t: toward the homeless. Through his foundation 7DVYZ, meaning “7 days,” his new album “Charity,” which puts 50 percent of its proceeds directly toward that mission, alongside a clothing line and a handful of technology efforts feeding money into the same cause: helping people without homes and pushing mental wellness into the open.

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He’s based in Chicago and carries both Cherokee and African heritage, and that background runs through his sound. It blends country, pop, and folk with a modern Indigenous edge, the kind of mix that draws comparisons to Tracy Chapman. Before country, he was on the production side, building records with Nicki Minaj, French Montana, and Melanie Fiona. The move into country music wasn’t random. He watched drill music get tangled up with real violence in Chicago and decided he didn’t want to add to that. Country gave him a different lane, one leaning on faith and mental strength instead of the negativity he saw taking hold.

He treats music less like entertainment and more like something closer to a calling. That’s not just branding language for him, it shows up in how “Charity” was written, aimed at the everyday grind of life rather than escapism, with faith and mental strength as recurring threads through the songs.

7DVYZ isn’t just a music project with a charity attached. It’s built around helping people experiencing homelessness and those trying to rebuild after it, strengthening communities that have been hit hard along the way. There’s also a mental health piece raising awareness, so younger generations have somewhere to turn before a struggle turns into a crisis. And then there’s the follow-through: money raised goes toward feeding unhoused people, helping families in crisis, and building out technology aimed at health, wealth, and wellness.

“We are all one day away from a life-altering situation,” 7Kulture has said. It’s blunt, and it’s the idea that the whole foundation is built on. The clothing line does its part too. 7DVYZ sells t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, hats, crop tops, and kids’ apparel, with proceeds flowing back into the foundation. One customer put it simply: ” The merch has quality, “and the message behind the foundation makes it even better.” That’s the pitch: buy a hoodie, fund a meal.

Technology is where the model is meant to scale. 7DVYZ is building a platform that lets other artists put their own music behind the same kind of work, raising money for charities and mental wellness the way “Charity” does. “Charity” is meant to work as a blueprint: proof of what’s possible when an artist builds a mission to help others into the music itself, one 7DVYZ wants to make easier for others to repeat. None of this is new thinking, and 7Kulture doesn’t pretend it is. Plato said it centuries ago: “Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle.” Gandhi said something close to the same thing: “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” 7DVYZ just puts those ideas to work through music, clothing, and tech instead of leaving them as quotes on a wall.

That’s the whole point of “Charity,” really, music as something that helps instead of piling on, and a working example of what’s possible. Every stream, every album sale, every piece of merch sold routes back into 7DVYZ’s homelessness and mental wellness programs. 7DVYZ describes its own mission as “more than a movement,” calling it “meaning, music, and hope for generations to come.” Music, apparel, technology, and different tools, same target. For 7Kulture, that target doesn’t change from one project to the next. Whether it’s a song, a hoodie, or a piece of software, the money ends up in the same place: back with people who need it.

About 7DVYZ

7DVYZ (“7 days”) is the foundation behind Chicago singer-songwriter and producer 7Kulture. It runs on music, clothing, and technology to support people experiencing homelessness, push mental wellness awareness forward, and rebuild communities that have been hit hard. Proceeds from 7Kulture’s album “Charity” and the 7DVYZ apparel line go directly back into those programs.