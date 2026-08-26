AyoRental Brings Fixed-Price Scooter Rental in Bali

AyoRental today opened bookings for scooter rental in Bali that works the way the rest of a trip already does: reserved online in advance, priced in full before payment, and delivered to the traveller’s hotel or villa. Every bike comes either from a verified local rental partner or from AyoRental’s own operated fleet, with delivery across Canggu, Kuta, Ubud, Uluwatu, Sanur and Ngurah Rai airport.

Renting a scooter is close to compulsory in Bali. Public transport barely reaches beyond the main corridors, and ride-hailing gets expensive fast for daily use. Yet the transaction itself has hardly changed in fifteen years. Prices are settled by negotiation at the shop, so two travellers pay different amounts for the same bike on the same day. Availability is tracked in notebooks and WhatsApp groups, so in high season visitors walk from shop to shop. And the deposit is very often a passport, which is the single complaint that comes up most reliably in traveller forums.

AyoRental removes all three.

One price, shown before payment. Daily rates start at around Rp 45,000 for a Honda Beat or Scoopy on a monthly booking and run to roughly Rp 250,000 a day for a Yamaha XMAX. The longer the rental, the lower the per-day rate. Delivery and collection are included free on rentals of three days or more, and the figure on screen at checkout is the figure charged: no counter fees, no fuel surcharge produced on arrival. Travellers pay in full or place a 30% deposit and settle the balance later, using international cards, PayPal, QRIS or Indonesian bank transfer.

A refundable deposit, never a passport. Security is a standard refundable hold of Rp 2,500,000, released automatically within 24 hours of a clean return; the Protection Plus plan waives it entirely. Travel documents stay with the traveller for the whole rental.

Photographic proof at handover. Every pickup and return is recorded with an eight-point photo set, timestamped and visible to both sides. Scratch disputes at return, the other chronic friction point in Bali scooter rental, become a matter of comparing two records rather than two memories. Bookings can be cancelled free up to 48 hours before pickup, at half refund up to 24 hours, and run up to 90 days for long-stay visitors.

AyoRental is a marketplace that also operates its own fleet, and both sides run on identical software. House-fleet bikes get no priority placement, no separate booking path and no exemption from the photo handover. They are simply a vendor whose commission is zero. Partner businesses get a live fleet calendar, bookings that arrive without a phone call, service and STNK reminders, and payouts reconciled against a ledger instead of a notebook.

The platform is also candid about licensing, where much of the industry stays quiet. Riding legally in Bali requires a home licence plus an International Driving Permit with motorcycle class, or an Indonesian SIM C, and police checks on tourists are routine. AyoRental states this before checkout rather than after a roadside stop; riders without a valid permit can still book but must accept an explicit risk statement.

Coverage extends beyond Bali. The same booking flow already covers Lombok and the Gili ferry ports, including pickup at Bangsal, with cross-island one-way rentals available by arrangement.

“Nobody flies to Bali hoping to spend their first morning haggling over a scooter and handing a stranger their passport,” said R, founder of AyoRental. “Everything else about the trip was settled weeks ago at a price you could see: the flight, the villa, the airport transfer. The bike you will actually ride every day of that trip should not be the one thing left to chance.”

The service is live now in English and Indonesian on the web and in the AyoRental Android app. Travellers can check live availability and prices for their dates and area of stay, and rental businesses in Bali and Lombok can apply to list their fleet through the same site.

About AyoRental

AyoRental is a scooter and motorbike rental platform for Bali and Lombok, combining verified local rental partners with its own operated fleet. It was built on a straightforward premise: a rental should be bookable before arrival, priced honestly, documented at handover, and secured with money rather than a traveller’s passport. The platform operates in English and Indonesian.