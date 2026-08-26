RJM Tax Exemption Launches New Lower-Cost Sales Tax Engine to Challenge Avalara and TaxJar

RJM Tax Exemption is set to disrupt the market with a new sales tax calculation engine. This innovative tool offers businesses a streamlined, budget-friendly alternative to industry giants like Avalara and TaxJar by merging cutting-edge automation with personalized expert support.

The new RJM Sales Tax Engine will automatically calculate the correct sales tax for customer transactions across the United States, helping businesses manage the complexity of thousands of different state and local sales tax rates and rules.

The technology is being built to integrate with multiple e-commerce and business platforms, while also allowing companies with their own custom-built or niche websites to connect directly to the engine.

RJM plans to offer the technology at a significantly lower cost than many established sales tax solutions, making automated sales tax calculation more accessible to small and growing businesses.

Technology Backed by Real Sales Tax Experts

Moving beyond a standard software-only model, the RJM Sales Tax Engine provides businesses with direct access to seasoned tax professionals for guidance on complex scenarios.

While our technology automates day-to-day calculations, RJM’s specialists offer comprehensive support for broader compliance needs, including nexus determinations, registrations, tax exemptions, and resale certificate management.

RJM has already built a strong reputation for its sales tax services, achieving a 4.9-star Trustpilot rating from more than 500 customer reviews.

The new engine will bring that existing human expertise together with automated sales tax technology, giving businesses access to both within one service.

Switch to RJM and Get Your First Month of Filing Free

To make switching easier, businesses moving their sales tax filing services to RJM will receive their first month of sales tax filing completely free, up to a value of $1,000.

The offer is designed to reduce the cost and friction involved in moving away from an existing provider while allowing businesses to experience RJM’s sales tax service before paying their first monthly filing bill.

RJM Tax Exemption expects to launch the new sales tax engine soon, with further details on integrations, pricing and availability to be announced ahead of launch.

For more information about RJM Tax Exemption, use the contact details below: