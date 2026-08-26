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Epic Minds Therapy Expands ABA Autism Services to Five New States – Maryland, Alaska, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado

ByEthan Lin

Aug 26, 2026

As the demand for quality autism services continues to increase, Epic Minds Therapy remains committed to providing evidence-based ABA therapy tailored to each child’s unique strengths, needs, and goals. The expansion allows more families to receive compassionate care focused on building communication, social, behavioral, and daily living skills that support long-term success

“Families in many communities face significant barriers to accessing qualified ABA professionals, including limited provider availability, long wait times, and challenges navigating insurance coverage,” said Victoria Puchalski, BCBA, of Epic Minds Therapy. “By expanding into Maryland, Alaska, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado, we’re working to make individualized ABA therapy more accessible while providing families with compassionate, evidence-based support tailored to their child’s needs.”

Epic Minds Therapy offers a range of autism services designed to support children and their families at every stage of their journey. These services include in-home ABA therapy, school-based ABA therapy, parent training, and autism diagnostic evaluations, delivered in partnership with As You Are. Each treatment plan is personalized to meet the child’s unique needs, with a collaborative approach that helps families reinforce skills across home, school, and community settings.

Service Availability by State

  • Maryland: In-home and school-based ABA therapy, parent training, and autism diagnostic evaluations; Medicaid and major insurance plans.
  • Colorado: In-home ABA therapy, school-based support, and parent training; Medicaid and major insurance plans.
  • Utah: In-home and school-based ABA therapy, parent training, and autism diagnostic evaluations; Medicaid and major insurance plans.
  • New Mexico: In-home ABA therapy, parent training, and autism diagnostic evaluations; Medicaid and major insurance plans.
  • Alaska: In-home ABA therapy, parent training, and virtual BCBA support; Medicaid and major insurance plans.

Epic Minds Therapy accepts Medicaid in every state it serves, along with Blue Cross Blue Shield, UnitedHealthcare, Carelon, TRICARE, and AmeriHealth. The organization helps families navigate benefits, verify coverage, and complete the insurance process so they can focus on their child’s progress.

The expansion into Maryland, Alaska, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado allows more families to connect with experienced ABA professionals while receiving guidance through every step of the process, from initial consultations and assessments to ongoing treatment and parent support.

About Epic Minds Therapy

Epic Minds Therapy provides individualized ABA therapy for children with autism. Through evidence-based, family-centered care, the organization helps children develop communication, social, behavioral, and daily living skills while supporting families throughout every stage of their journey.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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