Waymo Plans Munich Robotaxi Launch by Late 2027

Waymo plans to launch a commercial robotaxi service in Munich toward the end of 2027, making Germany another international market for the Alphabet-owned autonomous vehicle company. Before opening the service to the public, Waymo will map Munich’s streets, test vehicles with human safety drivers, and work through Germany’s regulatory approval process.

The company said it will begin manually driving vehicles around Munich in the coming weeks to build high-definition maps of local streets. It will then test its autonomous driving system with trained specialists behind the wheel before moving toward fully driverless operations.

Waymo Will Follow a Phased Testing Process

Waymo said in its official announcement that the testing period is intended to adapt the Waymo Driver to Munich’s specific traffic conditions. The company is working with Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority, state authorities, and local officials as it seeks the approvals needed for commercial service.

Waymo typically follows a similar process when entering new cities. It begins with mapping and supervised autonomous testing, then progresses to driverless rides for employees, media, and invited guests before gradually opening service to more riders.

The company currently operates commercial robotaxi services in 11 cities. Waymo says it has completed more than 20 million trips and now provides hundreds of thousands of commercial rides each week.

Germany Already Has Rules for Level 4 Driving

Germany created a legal framework for Level 4 autonomous vehicles more than five years ago, becoming the first European Union country to establish rules allowing such vehicles on public roads under specified conditions.

Level 4 automation allows a vehicle to handle all driving tasks without expecting a human to take control within its approved operating conditions. Several companies, including Mobileye and Volkswagen, already hold permits to test autonomous vehicles in Germany, although Waymo does not currently have one.

Most existing permits cover Level 3 systems, which can manage driving under specific conditions but still require a human driver to take over when necessary.

Waymo is also preparing to expand elsewhere in Europe. The company has said it plans to launch a commercial service in London in 2026, where it will compete with autonomous vehicle developers including Wayve, as well as services involving Uber, Baidu, Lyft, and Freenow.

Waymo has also created a dedicated Germany page for updates on its Munich operations.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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