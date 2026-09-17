DR Fuel Clean Inc Announces Nationwide Diesel Fuel Testing for Emergency Generators at Hospitals and Data Centers

DR Fuel Clean Inc launched its nationwide mail-in diesel fuel testing program on September 1, 2026, to make laboratory testing easier to order for hospitals, data centers and other facilities that rely on emergency generators. Diesel stored for months can appear clean while water, microbial growth, sludge and oxidation build up in tanks, creating fuel-quality risks that a visual check may not reveal.

The company’s laboratory testing evaluates fuel against ASTM D975 compliance parameters, checking for water intrusion, particulate contamination, and the effects of long-term storage that can degrade diesel over time. Most standard laboratory analyses are completed with a 72-hour turnaround. Reports document fuel condition and identify recommended corrective actions, helping facility managers plan maintenance and keep fuel-quality records for compliance needs. Additional information on the testing program and sampling process is available through DR FUEL CLEAN INC..

Along the East Coast, DR Fuel Clean Inc supplements mail-in testing with on-site fuel sampling, mechanical fuel polishing, chemical additive blending, and automated tank cleaning that can remove contamination without requiring confined-space entry. These services are aimed at hospitals, data centers, and other operations where standby diesel systems must remain in working order for regulatory compliance and operational readiness.

“Most people only look at generator fuel after something already went wrong. Annual or quarterly lab testing is cheaper than a generator that will not start during an outage,” said Steve Richardson, CEO of DR Fuel Clean Inc.

For facilities requiring ongoing support, DR Fuel Clean Inc develops fuel quality assurance plans that start with a site survey, tank assessment and representative sampling. Remediation can involve additive treatment, water and particulate extraction, tank cleaning and fine filtration. Post-treatment laboratory testing and a preventive maintenance schedule provide a way to monitor fuel condition after corrective work. Testing frequency depends on the operation’s scale, risk and compliance needs.

About DR Fuel Clean Inc

DR Fuel Clean Inc provides diesel fuel laboratory testing, fuel filtration, tank cleaning, and chemical treatment for generators and other critical diesel systems. Based in Baltimore, Maryland, the company offers mail-in testing nationwide, with field service, including on-site sampling, fuel polishing, and automated tank cleaning, focused on the East Coast.