LightStanza to Launch Automated 3D Model Creation as It Expands Its Lighting Technology Platform

LightStanza is preparing to launch a new feature that will automatically transform 2D backgrounds into 3D spaces, marking the next phase in the company’s expansion from lighting calculation software and a Revit plugin into a broader technology platform for the lighting industry.

The feature, expected in October, is designed to remove one of the most time-intensive stages of a lighting project: manually rebuilding rooms and spaces in three dimensions before lighting calculations can begin. Within LightStanza, users will be able to click within a room in the 2D CAD file, allowing the software to detect its boundaries, enter the required room height, and have the 3D space generated automatically.

AJ (Abby) Gorman , Director of Business Operations at LightStanza, views the development as part of a larger effort to bring lighting professionals closer to the tools and workflows used across modern building design. “For a typical project, it may take half a day or a full day to build the 3D model before you even put any lights in. With this new feature, you could have that done in less than an hour,” she says. “We’ve already been accelerating the workflow for those working with Revit files, but there’s a huge part of the industry that is still working with 2D files. We wanted to give LightStanza users, no matter what background they are using, time-saving benefits.”

The launch addresses a persistent workflow issue within lighting design, where professionals working from 2D files can spend substantial time recreating information that already exists in another format. Gorman describes the work as “grunt work,” particularly for people entering the industry who can spend early project hours rebuilding models instead of developing lighting expertise.

LightStanza’s wider platform strategy is designed to connect more parts of the lighting process and industry members. The company is developing a marketplace that will allow people seeking lighting calculations to connect with professionals who provide them, creating a more accessible route to specialist work for smaller firms, independent practitioners and beyond.

“There are lots of people in the industry starting their own firms, and being able to provide this marketplace gives them a jump start to immediately bring some work in,” Gorman says. “There is clearly a need in this industry to connect people who are willing to do the calculations with people who need calculations, and we want to provide that marketplace for them.”

The company is also working toward a more unified approach to electric lighting, daylighting, and controls. Gorman argues that these areas have traditionally been handled separately despite their direct impact on one another, creating coordination challenges during building projects.

“Those three things are so interconnected, and the fact that we design them separately often makes our buildings almost non-functional, at the very least inefficient,” she says. “Our goal is that in the future, when you say that you designed lighting or you’re a lighting designer, there’s no separation in your mind between electric lighting, daylight, and controls.”

LightStanza began in 2015 with daylight analysis and work on a Revit plugin, before shifting its focus toward electric lighting around 2020. By 2024, the company had reached commercial viability with its electric-lighting capabilities. Its roadmap now points toward a marketplace targeted for the end of 2027, with a more comprehensive controls platform planned for 2031.

AI and machine learning are also becoming increasingly embedded in the platform. LightStanza’s manufacturer library uses AI to scrape manufacturers’ websites, helping keep product information and photometric data current inside the software. A manufacturer dashboard is planned for launch by the end of 2026, giving manufacturers access to analytics connected to that library.

According to Gorman, technology remains tied to the human experience of the spaces lighting professionals help create. She says, “Good lighting never draws attention to itself. It draws attention to the architecture and enables you to do a task in a space. LightStanza recognizes that traditional analytics paths don’t capture the depth and breadth of the lighting experience and design. LightStanza brings new evaluation methods centered on the newest lighting research, such as TM-30 and TM-32. “There are so many exciting things happening within lighting research that our users should have access to the best and latest tools as soon as possible,” she explains.

As LightStanza moves from a calculation tool toward a wider professional ecosystem, its latest release, in combination with a Revit plugin, establishes a practical starting point regardless of file type. It aims to reduce the hours spent reconstructing spaces so lighting professionals can spend more of their time designing them.