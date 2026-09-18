South Beach Perfumes Expands Online Fragrance Encyclopedia With In-Depth Perfume and Cologne Guides

South Beach Perfumes, a family-owned fragrance retailer with roots dating to 1979, is expanding its online Fragrance Encyclopedia with hundreds of fragrance profiles, reviews and comparisons designed to help consumers better understand perfumes and colognes before purchasing online.

South Beach Perfumes announced the continued expansion of the South Beach Perfumes Fragrance Encyclopedia, an online fragrance education resource created to help shoppers research perfume and cologne with greater confidence.

The growing Encyclopedia includes hundreds of individual fragrance profiles and educational guides covering fragrance notes, scent families, longevity, projection, seasonality, occasions, day versus night wear, fragrance comparisons and other factors shoppers commonly consider before purchasing a fragrance.

The expansion addresses one of the challenges of shopping for fragrance online: customers cannot smell or test a perfume or cologne before ordering it.

By explaining how individual fragrances smell, how long they typically last, how strongly they project, and when they may be best suited to wear, South Beach Perfumes aims to give shoppers a clearer idea of what to expect before purchasing a bottle.

“Buying fragrance online should not feel like guessing,” said JD Maxim, Director of Communications at South Beach Perfumes. “Our goal is to make fragrance discovery easier by giving shoppers clear, practical information about how a fragrance smells, performs and fits their preferences. Through the Fragrance Encyclopedia and SBP Scent Match, we’re helping customers research and discover fragrances with greater confidence before they buy.”

The fragrance education initiative builds on a family history that began in 1979, when the business started at a flea-market table in Miami. Over the following decades, South Beach Perfumes expanded to seven retail locations across Miami-Dade County, grew into wholesale fragrance distribution, and eventually launched SouthBeachPerfumes.com in 2012 to serve fragrance shoppers nationwide.

Three generations of the same family have been involved in the business. That experience continues to influence how South Beach Perfumes approaches its selection of designer perfumes and colognes, including gift sets and harder-to-find classics.

Beyond selling authentic designer fragrances, South Beach Perfumes is increasingly focused on creating fragrance research and discovery tools that help consumers make more informed purchasing decisions online.

The company has also introduced SBP Scent Match, an online fragrance finder and signature scent quiz. Shoppers answer nine questions about fragrance families, favorite notes, fragrances they already enjoy, season, occasion, projection, longevity, and budget before receiving personalized fragrance recommendations. No email address is required to view results.

Together, the Fragrance Encyclopedia and SBP Scent Match give shoppers two different ways to approach fragrance discovery. Consumers who already have a fragrance in mind can use the Encyclopedia to research how it smells and performs, while shoppers who are unsure where to begin can use SBP Scent Match to narrow their choices based on personal preferences.

The two resources are part of a broader effort by South Beach Perfumes to make researching, discovering, and choosing perfume and cologne online easier while providing shoppers with useful fragrance information alongside its retail catalog.

South Beach Perfumes plans to continue expanding the Fragrance Encyclopedia with additional perfume and cologne reviews, fragrance comparisons and educational content for both new fragrance buyers and longtime collectors researching their next scent.

Customers can explore the full fragrance selection and educational resources at South Beach Perfumes.

About South Beach Perfumes

South Beach Perfumes is a family-owned fragrance retailer with roots dating back to 1979, specializing in 100% authentic designer perfumes and colognes at competitive prices. The company previously operated seven retail locations across Miami-Dade County before expanding its fragrance business online. Today, South Beach Perfumes serves customers nationwide through SouthBeachPerfumes.com and ships orders from Florida. Its selection includes designer fragrances, harder-to-find classics, gift sets, and fragrance education and discovery tools designed to help customers research scents, compare fragrances and shop with greater confidence.