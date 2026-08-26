Industry Veteran Omar Afra Launches Live Index, a New Live Music Data and Analysis Platform

The Free Press Summer Fest and Day for Night founder is turning more than two decades of wins, losses and firsthand experience inside independent and corporate live music into a research platform covering ticketing, touring, festivals, fan economics, consolidation and the future of the concert business.

Industry veteran Omar Afra has launched Live Index, an independent research and data publication focused on the economics, infrastructure and changing power structure of live music.

Afra, the Houston-based publisher and festival founder behind Free Press Summer Fest, Day for Night and Testset, says the project grew out of a problem he kept encountering after more than two decades producing events, marketing concerts, publishing media and selling tickets: the live music industry generates enormous amounts of information, but surprisingly little of it is organized around the questions that determine whether artists, venues, promoters and fans can actually survive.

Live Index examines ticket pricing, fan affordability, touring economics, venue infrastructure, festival economics, consolidation, artist leverage, ticketing, technology and market structure. Its research combines public datasets, company filings, box-office reporting, academic work and original analysis, with a deliberate distinction between what is measured, what is reported by an interested party and what remains an inference.

For Afra, the project is also informed by a career that has included both significant victories and some very expensive lessons.

“I have seen the business from the side where something works far better than you expected, and from the side where the math comes back carrying a baseball bat,” Afra says. “Both are useful. Success can make you think you understand more than you do. Losing money is a fairly aggressive copy editor.”

That dual experience shapes the way Live Index approaches the middle of the concert economy: the promoters, developing artists, independent venues and festivals operating below the stadium tier but above the informal local-show economy.

Afra helped grow Free Press Summer Fest from a locally driven Houston event into a major festival property, and later created Day for Night, which combined music, large-scale visual art, architecture and technology. He also sold a festival business into the Live Nation ecosystem, giving him the unusual vantage point of having operated as an independent promoter while also seeing, up close, how the largest vertically integrated concert company in the world absorbs and scales event properties.

That proximity matters to the questions Live Index is asking.

“Music is not in a death spiral,” Afra said in a recent interview. “Folks need to stand around other humans and feel something inconvenient. The death spiral is in the business logic wrapped around it.”

Afra argues that the largest numbers in live entertainment can obscure what is happening underneath them. A company can report record revenue and attendance while independent venues struggle, mid-level tours become harder to finance and fans absorb higher ticket prices and fees.

Growth and health are not necessarily the same measurement.

That distinction runs through much of Live Index’s research.

One analysis looks at the economics of Live Nation’s concert promotion, venue, ticketing and sponsorship businesses, examining how those divisions reinforce one another. Another asks when corporate scale becomes market power. A separate long read examines when artists can realistically route around Ticketmaster, including Robert Smith and The Cure’s public battle over ticket fees and dynamic pricing.

Afra’s interest in consolidation is less theoretical than it might be for an outside analyst.

“A local promoter with good taste and a phone is not going to beat a vertically integrated corporation with venues, ticketing, sponsorship, capital, data, national routing and a legal department,” he said. “That does not mean independents are doomed. It means the response has to be more serious.”

For independent operators, that means understanding the machinery instead of simply objecting to it.

Afra says the industry’s consolidated structure has particular consequences for the middle of touring. Stadium acts can command enormous leverage, and grassroots scenes can sometimes survive through low overhead and community infrastructure. The vulnerable layer sits between them: artists graduating from clubs, promoters taking six-figure risks, theaters and mid-size rooms, and festivals large enough to carry institutional costs but small enough that one bad year can do permanent damage.

That part of the business is where Afra believes the industry’s big-picture economics become personal very quickly.

Guarantees rise. Insurance tightens. Production costs move before ticket prices can. A tour may look successful in national reporting while individual markets lose money. A festival can announce a sellout and still have a terrible balance sheet.

Afra knows that last problem firsthand.

“Free Press Summer Fest came out of a very specific Houston condition — huge city with small ass town mentality, for better or for worser,” he said. “It was DIY, but not in the Pinterest sense. It was in the ‘how the fuck are we going to pull this off’ sense.”

The event grew rapidly, and with growth came the economics of scale, sponsorship and institutional capital.

“Then it got too big too fast, which is what happens when the market discovers your little civic tantrum has turned into a cash cow.”

That transition also gave Afra an inside view of the corporate live-music system that independents often describe, with varying levels of affection, as the evil empire.

His conclusion is less romantic than simply anti-corporate.

The large companies are good at what they were built to do. They aggregate venues, ticketing, sponsorship, data and routing. They deploy capital at a scale independent operators cannot match. The danger, Afra argues, is that the efficiency of the system can flatten the very local differences that make people care enough to buy a ticket in the first place.

“I remember walking into a Live Nation office around 2014 and seeing a graphic designer templating what looked like a dozen U.S. festivals at once,” he said. “Not because the designer was lazy. That was the model. Once the business learns how to scale a festival, it starts scaling the feeling out of it.”

That tension between scale and local identity appears throughout Live Index.

The publication is studying festival pricing, lineup duplication, production inflation and headliner concentration, alongside the health of the venue capacity ladder that artists need as they move from clubs to theaters and arenas.

It also examines a problem Afra believes the industry has largely ignored: fan economics.

“The fan is part of the infrastructure, not an extraction endpoint,” he said.

Live Index is developing research around affordability, ticket fees, resale, fan identity and loyalty, including the possibility of memberships, rebates and better data portability.

Afra is skeptical of technological answers that merely decorate the current system.

“Fan ownership does not have to mean some corny DAO where a guy in a Discord votes on the fog machine,” he said. “It means rebates, memberships, portable identity, better resale rules, settlement transparency.”

Technology is nevertheless central to the project, particularly as generative AI changes recorded music.

Afra expects AI to dramatically increase the supply of recorded culture, making songs, artists and synthetic media effectively infinite. That could make live performance more valuable because physical presence remains scarce.

“AI is going to make recorded culture feel infinite,” he said. “Infinite songs, infinite fake artists, infinite synthetic vibes. That makes live performance more valuable, not less. A room is hard to counterfeit.”

Live Index has also begun publishing genre-specific work. A recent long read on metal and hard rock combines streaming data, reported touring results and academic research on fandom, ritual, group identity and material culture to examine why certain music communities appear to sustain live demand for decades.

Other research asks why streaming numbers often fail to predict concert demand, why festival sellouts can conceal poor economics and why industry categories such as “the Latin market” can collapse distinct audiences, languages and geographies into measurements that are nearly useless for actual routing.

Afra says the larger purpose is to create a research layer for a live business that has become increasingly sophisticated financially while remaining strangely primitive in how it talks about itself.

Operating experience helps identify the questions. It does not get to replace the evidence.

“Knowing the bartender is not infrastructure,” Afra said. “Independent promotion has to become more technically and financially literate, and more cooperative, without losing its point of view.”

That may be the central argument behind Live Index.

The future of independent live music will not be rescued by nostalgia for a supposedly purer era. Afra has seen enough victories to know what independent culture can build, enough losses to know how unforgiving the economics can be, and enough of the corporate system from the inside to understand why moral outrage alone is not much of a competitive strategy.

“The machine is vulnerable because it is boring,” he said. “But boring is well capitalized.”

Live Index is Afra’s attempt to put better numbers, better questions and a little more operational literacy behind whatever comes next.

“It is bleak only if everyone accepts the current arrangement as physics,” Afra said. “Live Nation is not fucking gravity.”

Live Index is available at https://liveindex.io/

Omar Afra is a Houston-based publisher, editor and festival founder whose work spans live music, media, technology and cultural production. He founded Free Press Houston, helped build Free Press Summer Fest, created Day for Night, and is the founder of Testset and Live Index, where he writes and researches ticketing, touring economics, festivals, fan affordability, market structure and the changing business of live entertainment.