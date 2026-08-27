SIMZY, the International Travel eSIM that Prevents Roaming Charges

SIMZY’s affordable travel eSIMs counter exorbitant roaming charges for travelers across the world!

SIMZY has revealed how travelers can get away from the grip of excessive roaming charges.

A reliable mobile connection is a crucial part of traveling. With one, travelers can

Stay in touch with friends and family back home.

Get high-speed internet access for all their apps.

Enjoy local minutes and SMS.

But the rules of mobile connectivity change when you visit another country. The moment your phone connects to a foreign network, you will be charged international pay-as-you-go rates for everything except incoming messages.

SIMZY’s eSIMs for international travelers have an effective solution to this issue.

By getting a travel eSIM, travelers can avoid the bill shock that comes as a result of roaming.

SIMZY’s range of eSIMs for travelers includes data plans for over 200 destinations.

You get to choose from 7-, 14-, and 30-day plans offering 5G data. Plans for select destinations also come with calls and texts, adding another layer of convenient connectivity.

This is how SIMZY helps travelers beat roaming charges. Once you purchase a SIMZY international travel eSIM, you get plenty of data for all your internet needs, whether it is

Checking email

Streaming your favorite content

Making video calls

Browsing the internet

Sharing images and videos on social media

All the user has to do is activate the travel eSIM. SIMZY has made this convenient as well. You get to choose when you want the travel eSIM to be active.

You can choose to activate the eSIM immediately, have it activated automatically the moment you land in your destination, or schedule a date for activation. The choice is yours!

And the best part is that you don’t have to remove your primary SIM card. Your primary SIM card and eSIM can work together. The eSIM provides the benefits for the destination you’re visiting, while the primary SIM card can stay active to receive OTPs and bank-related messages.

An important point to note is that you must have data roaming enabled on your SIMZY data plan for it to work correctly.

Also, don’t forget to disable data roaming on your primary number. If you don’t, your phone will connect to the foreign network the moment you land and you’ll end up with exorbitant roaming charges.

Another way to beat roaming charges as a traveler would be to purchase a local SIM card. But you will have to submit your passport as proof of identity, which may not be ideal for everyone.

At the end of the day, a SIMZY eSIM is a great choice for international travel. Be it from a cost or utility perspective, SIMZY’s international travel eSIMs meet all your call, text, and data requirements.

Beat the roaming blues with SIMZY, available for over 200 destinations across the world!

About SIMZY

SIMZY is an international travel eSIM provider that helps people stay connected no matter where they are without the worry of bill shock. The company’s eSIM plans cover 200 destinations around the globe, delivering instant and reliable mobile connectivity. SIMZY features data-only plans as well as eSIMs with call, text, and data services. The eSIM provider also offers regional bundles offering mobile services across multiple destinations in a specific region.