PlanningMapsUK Launches Online Mapping Tools for UK Planning Applications

PlanningMapsUK has launched an online mapping platform designed to simplify how homeowners and property professionals obtain Ordnance Survey mapping for UK planning applications and design projects.

The service allows users to search for a property by address or postcode, identify the required site, add planning boundaries and generate licensed Ordnance Survey mapping online.

PlanningMapsUK supports the standard map scales commonly requested by UK planning authorities, including 1:1250 and 1:2500 location plans alongside more detailed 1:200 and 1:500 block and site plans.

Maps can be produced digitally in A4 or A3 format and downloaded after purchase, removing the need for applicants to manually source and prepare mapping data.

A spokesperson for PlanningMapsUK said:

“For many homeowners, getting the right map is one of the first confusing parts of submitting a planning application.

“We wanted to make that process much simpler. Customers can find their property, choose the area they need, add their site boundary and create a properly licensed Ordnance Survey plan without needing specialist mapping knowledge.”

Simplifying Maps for Planning Applications

Site location and block plans are routinely required as part of planning applications for projects including extensions, loft conversions, new homes, outbuildings, changes of use and other property developments.

A typical application may require a location plan showing the property within its wider surroundings together with a more detailed plan showing the proposed development site.

Through PlanningMapsUK, users can create site location plans containing features commonly required for planning submissions, including red and blue site boundaries, surrounding roads, nearby properties and a north point.

The platform uses licensed Ordnance Survey data, giving applicants access to detailed mapping specifically intended for professional property and planning use.

PlanningMapsUK is designed to serve both individual homeowners making a one-off application and professionals who regularly require mapping across multiple projects.

CAD Mapping for Architects and Property Professionals

Alongside downloadable PDF planning maps, PlanningMapsUK also provides editable mapping for architects, designers, planning consultants, surveyors and developers.

Its OS CAD mapping service provides detailed Ordnance Survey mapping in formats including DWG and DXF, allowing property professionals to incorporate existing site information directly into CAD design workflows.

CAD files can be supplied using British National Grid coordinates, making them suitable for accurately positioning projects within wider mapping and design environments.

Optional terrain and contour information can also be added for projects where elevation data is required.

The expansion into professional mapping means customers can use the same platform for anything from obtaining a straightforward location plan for a residential extension to acquiring editable mapping for a larger architectural or development project.

Making Professional Mapping More Accessible

PlanningMapsUK was created to make licensed mapping easier to access without requiring users to understand specialist GIS software, coordinate systems or traditional map-ordering processes.

Instead, customers can start with a familiar property search and visually select the area required before choosing the appropriate product and output format.

The service currently provides mapping across Great Britain and is continuing to expand the range of digital mapping products available through its platform.

PlanningMapsUK says its longer-term aim is to make professional property mapping faster and more accessible for homeowners and businesses while continuing to build tools for architects, developers and other property professionals.

About PlanningMapsUK

PlanningMapsUK is a UK online mapping platform providing licensed Ordnance Survey mapping (License Number AC0000871051) for planning applications, architecture and property projects.

The platform provides site location plans, block plans, site plans and professional digital mapping in formats including PDF, DWG and DXF.

For more information, visit planningmapsuk.co.uk