Fat Buddha Web Design, a Shopify web design agency that has built stores for Dragons’ Den and X Factor clients, has expanded its services to include GEO (generative engine optimisation) and AI. These new offerings will enable businesses to get found more easily via AI-driven search, especially startups and growing brands.

Fat Buddha Web Design has over 15 years of experience in the e-commerce marketing space and offers a dedicated UK design team, making it a go-to partner for many enterprises looking to improve their outreach. The company works with clients from beginning to end on critical features like building out their websites and developing their SEO strategy.

The company’s clients have included The Natural Play Makeup Company, which was featured on the BBC’s Dragons’ Den in 2024, and Stephanie Affleck from the BBC’s Apprentice in 2022. It has also worked with Annabel Williams, head vocal coach for Britain’s Got Talent and The X Factor.

Founder at Fat Buddha Web Design, Ben Dame, said the following:

“At Fat Buddha Web Design, we’re proud of the fact that we’ve worked with some of the most exciting names in British business and enterprise. We’ve developed a reputation for enabling clients to quickly get off the mark and generate revenue.”

Alongside bespoke Shopify web design, Fat Buddha Web Design also migrates stores from WooCommerce, Wix, Magento, eBay, and Etsy and implements custom solutions. It offers various full-stack solutions to companies looking to make the switch.

About Fat Buddha Web Design

Fat Buddha Web Design is a specialist agency that offers Shopify-based web design services from its base in Lincolnshire. The company has appeared in numerous national publications and offers more than 15 years of experience to clients.

For more information about Fat Buddha Web Design, use the contact details below.