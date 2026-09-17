Seattle Drain Company Releases Guide To Spotting $99 Drain Cleaning Upsell

Seattle-based drain company The Drain Authority is pleased to announce the release of a new guide. The primer explains how some companies in the area use low advertised drain cleaning prices to put sewer cameras inside homes as part of costly upsell schemes. It also details how homeowners in areas like King and Snohomish counties can protect themselves before approving sewer line work. This guide is particularly timely as the region heads into the rainy season.

Sometimes drain cleaning companies will advertise drain cleaning services for just $99. The price is not designed to make money on drain cleaning. Instead, it’s used to put technicians and cameras inside Seattle residents’ homes to sell sewer line repairs and replacements for higher quotes down the road.

According to Shane Caldwell of The Drain Authority, it’s a ploy.

“A lot of drain cleaning companies in the area will use cameras placed in pipes to identify cracks in lines that can significantly increase the cost of services paid for. Once cameras go into the sewage system and drain companies tell owners that their pipes have collapsed, they can then charge thousands of dollars for urgent repairs or replacements, some of which are unnecessary.”

The purpose of the guide is to act as an educational piece that describes how some nefarious players in the industry operate. It tells homeowners availing themselves of $99 drain cleaning offers to expect various on-site add-on fees and a recommendation for major work. Promotions typically only cover a single accessible cleanout with a limited cable run, according to Caldwell, but don’t include additional costs like pulled toilets, full-length cleaning, hydro jetting, and camera verification.

In light of this, The Drain Authority is recommending that homeowners think carefully before authorizing any repairs or a $99 service. Sometimes this work can lead to thousands of dollars in repairs and can be unnecessary. This is one of the reasons why it’s so important that consumers go to reputable providers like The Drain Authority.

The consumers guide to $99 drain cleaning in Seattle is available on The Drain Authority’s website.

For more information about The Drain Authority, use the contact details below.