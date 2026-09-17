fundivi Launches Hybrid Lending Platform Combining Direct Capital With a Partner Lender Network

fundivi, a financial technology funding platform based in Brooklyn, New York, has launched a hybrid lending platform for small and mid-sized businesses in the United States and Canada. The platform combines fundivi’s direct in-house funding capacity with a network of partner lenders, so that an application can be placed with whichever source fits the business’s circumstances.

The platform covers commercial financing products including working capital, lines of credit, term loans, SBA loans, bridge capital, asset-based lending and receivables factoring. Applications are assessed through cash flow underwriting alongside credit history, which the company says gives a fuller picture of a business’s financial position. Final terms, rates and amounts are determined during underwriting review and are not guaranteed before approval.

Business owners can begin with a pre-qualification step on the company’s website, fundivi, which does not involve a hard credit inquiry. The company has also published a set of business funding guides explaining how each financing product works and how eligibility is assessed.

“The hybrid model lets us match a business with an appropriate product instead of putting every applicant through the same process,” said Steven Kay of fundivi. “Where our own capital is not the right fit, a partner lender may be, and the business only has to apply once.”

Under the hybrid model, fundivi funds some applications directly and refers others to partner lenders whose criteria match the business, using a single application. The company says the arrangement is intended to widen the range of businesses that can be considered, including those whose credit history alone would not qualify them with a single lender. Information on each business loan product, including eligibility criteria and typical documentation, is published on the company’s website.

fundivi’s operating team has worked in commercial finance since 2020. The company serves businesses at a range of sizes and stages, from sole proprietors to established firms with existing borrowing.

About fundivi

fundivi is a financial technology funding platform offering business loans and working capital financing to businesses in the United States and Canada. The company combines an online application process and its own underwriting tools with direct lending capacity and a network of funding partners.