April Martin, Realtor in Smithville, TN, Brings 20 Years of First-Time Homebuyer Education to Real Estate Practice

April Martin’s real estate career follows a path that began in the classroom. Before working as a REALTOR®, Martin taught First-Time Home Buyer classes through the University of Tennessee Extension for more than two decades.

Her instruction covered topics commonly involved in purchasing a home, including mortgages, inspections, closing costs, budgeting, and the responsibilities of homeownership. Some students also completed homebuyer education as part of down-payment assistance programs connected with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency.

Martin now serves buyers and sellers through eXp Realty in Smithville, Tennessee . Her professional background includes more than 100 home sales and seven years of real estate experience.

Background in First-Time Homebuyer Education

Martin’s previous work with the University of Tennessee Extension focused on helping prospective homeowners understand the steps involved in purchasing property.

First-time buyers often encounter unfamiliar terms and processes during a real estate transaction. Homebuyer education programs may address financing options, credit considerations, inspections, insurance, closing expenses, and the responsibilities associated with maintaining a home.

Through her teaching experience, Martin worked with individuals preparing for homeownership before they entered the real estate market. That experience now forms part of her professional background as a real estate agent.

Her approach to client communication is based on explaining transaction procedures and providing information to help buyers and sellers understand the decisions involved in a purchase or sale.

Academic and Professional Education

Martin holds the following academic credentials:

PhD in Business Administration

MS in Human Ecology

BS in Home Economics Education

Her academic background includes business administration, household decision-making, education, and human ecology. These areas of study relate to financial planning, resource management, education, and the ways individuals and families make decisions about housing and living environments.

In addition to her academic credentials, Martin holds a Tennessee real estate license and works with eXp Realty.

Real Estate Services in Middle Tennessee

Martin is based in Smithville, Tennessee, and serves clients in Middle Tennessee, including communities in and around DeKalb County.

The area includes residential properties near Center Hill Lake, as well as homes, land, farms, and other types of real estate. Buyers in the region may be searching for primary residences, second homes, retirement properties, recreational homes, or land.

Martin’s stated service area includes Smithville, McMinnville, Sparta, Cookeville, Murfreesboro, Lebanon, Center Hill Lake, DeKalb County, Putnam County, Warren County, and surrounding communities.

Support for Relocating Buyers

Martin also works with buyers relocating to Tennessee or purchasing property from outside the state.

Remote transactions can involve virtual property tours, coordination with inspectors and service providers, negotiations, and closing arrangements. Buyers who cannot regularly visit a property may depend on their real estate representative for local information and transaction coordination.

Client reviews associated with Martin describe experiences involving out-of-state purchases and rural Tennessee properties. These reviews reflect individual client experiences and do not represent a guarantee of results for future transactions.

About April Martin

April Martin is a REALTOR® with eXp Realty serving Smithville, Center Hill Lake, and Middle Tennessee. She has more than 100 home sales and seven years of real estate experience. Before entering real estate, she spent more than 20 years teaching first-time homebuyers through the University of Tennessee Extension. Martin holds a PhD in Business Administration, an MS in Human Ecology, and a BS in Home Economics Education. Learn more at TennesseeHomesByApril.com .

April Martin, REALTOR® with eXp Realty (License #352487), is located at 2470 Students Home Rd, Smithville, TN 37166. She can be reached by phone at 615-542-6403 or by email at TennesseeHomesByApril@gmail.com . Additional information is available at TennesseeHomesByApril.com . April Martin’s professional and business profiles can also be found on Google Business Profile , Zillow , Realtor.com , FastExpert , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , Yelp , and Apple Maps .