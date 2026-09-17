Premier Pharma Announces NABP Drug Distributor Accreditation Following Operational Review

Premier Pharma announces that it has earned Drug Distributor Accreditation from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy , according to founder Jacob Fuchs. He describes the milestone as an independent review of the pharmaceutical wholesaler’s operations and an important step in its plans to develop distribution services alongside software for healthcare customers.

Fuchs explains that Premier Pharma supplies pharmaceuticals to healthcare providers, with its distribution work connecting manufacturers and customers such as pharmacies, hospitals, and clinics. He considers accreditation particularly relevant to organizations evaluating an additional wholesaler, because it provides an external assessment of the processes behind the products they purchase.

The NABP describes Drug Distributor Accreditation as a three-year accreditation for businesses that store, handle, and ship prescription drugs and devices. Its requirements cover licensing, facilities, personnel, recordkeeping, and verification practices. The association also requires a qualifying supply chain inspection before a business can apply.

For Premier, Fuchs reports that the process included an on-site inspection by a lawyer and a pharmacist. Their review covered outbound distribution, drug storage, the exchange of drug transaction information, and the company’s procedures for evaluating vendors and validating customers. He frames the inspection as a detailed examination of both physical operations and the information accompanying pharmaceutical shipments.

The milestone carries particular significance for Premier’s work on drug traceability. Fuchs explains that managing the information associated with each transaction has been a central operational priority, alongside storing and distributing products. He views the accreditation as recognition of the work the company has undertaken in those areas.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration shows that the Drug Supply Chain Security Act, or DSCSA, establishes steps toward electronic, interoperable tracing of certain prescription drugs at the package level. The system is intended to help identify harmful products and support their removal from the supply chain. This framework provides context for Premier’s emphasis on handling transaction data.

Fuchs also sees potential commercial opportunities associated with accreditation. He reports that some manufacturer relationships and government contracting opportunities require it. NABP separately notes that accreditation may be necessary for licensure in some states. For Premier, he regards the milestone as support for pursuing additional relationships as the business develops.

Software remains part of that development plan. Fuchs reports that Premier is working on dispensing and compliance tools intended to help clinics manage medication-related workflows alongside their pharmaceutical purchasing. The planned offering includes ScriptTrack, which he describes as dispensing software for clinics, together with tools for receiving drug transaction information. “We have a lot of software ambitions as well,” Fuchs notes.

Those ambitions include Atlas, which he frames as software connected to an automated, locking drug storage system with ordering capabilities linked to Premier. He also reports work on an electronic medical record system for doctors and clinics. These projects form part of his effort to connect distribution with the operational tools customers use.

Fuchs brings experience managing pharmaceutical distribution within a nonprofit health system to that work. He reports involvement in process automation and artificial intelligence projects, including drug shortage prediction. He sees connections between those responsibilities and Premier’s efforts to address distribution challenges, although the software initiatives remain distinct from the accreditation itself.

Looking further ahead, Fuchs identifies pharmaceutical manufacturing in the United States as a long-term objective. “Manufacturing is our end goal, in the United States,” he explains. He frames distribution and its associated compliance work as the company’s initial focus, with manufacturing representing a later stage of development.

The immediate direction remains bringing together pharmaceutical supply, transaction information, and software support. Fuchs explains affordability and access as goals guiding that work, with compliance an essential consideration in how Premier develops its services.

For Premier, the accreditation marks a completed step within that broader plan. Fuchs expects the company’s next phase to center on developing its software offerings and expanding distribution relationships, while keeping its longer-term manufacturing ambitions in view. His stated priority is to build on the operational work behind the accreditation as Premier pursues those opportunities.